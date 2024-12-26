After 14 months, Israel punishes Houthis with strikes on airport, infrastructure in Yemen

by WorldTribune Staff, December 26, 2024 Real World News



Having already decimated the ranks of Hizbullah and Hamas, Israel is now going after Iran’s third major terror proxy, the Yemen-based Houthis.

Israel on Thursday escalated its attacks against the Houthis after 14 months of the terror group continuously targeting Israeli assets.

The Israeli military hit the airport in Yemen’s capital and two power stations after the Iran-backed group fired missiles at Israel in recent days.

On four occasions over the past week, the Houthis have fired ballistic missiles at the densely populated Tel Aviv region late at night, sending residents fleeing to bomb shelters. Israel has intercepted the vast majority of the Houthi missiles but some projectiles have eluded its defenses.

On Dec. 19, a warhead from a Houthi missile struck a school in central Israel, collapsing the building but causing no casualties. Following that attack, Israel struck Houthi-controlled areas, including ports and energy infrastructure.

On Dec. 21, a Houthi missile struck a park in Jaffa, a part of southern Tel Aviv, injuring 16 people.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to halt the Houthi attacks: “We are determined to cut off this terrorist arm of Iran’s evil axis. We will persist in this until we complete the task.”

A Houthi spokesperson said the airport strike in Sana’a on Thursday hit the control tower and arrival hall minutes before a flight landed. Three people were killed and an assistant captain of a United Nations plane was injured by the strikes, Houthi officials claimed.

In addition to the airport, the Israeli military said it hit the Hezyaz and Ras Khatib power stations, and what it said was military infrastructure in the Al-Hudaydah, Salif and Ras Khatib ports located on Yemen’s western coast.

“This was the fourth time since July that Israeli planes have traveled more than 1,000 miles to strike targets in Yemen, and the second time in about a week. Previous Israeli strikes in Yemen have mostly targeted energy infrastructure, such as fuel depots, which Israel says the Houthis use for militant activities,” the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The Houthis, who control much of northwestern Yemen, have disrupted international trade by attacking cargo ships in and near the Red Sea, one of the world’s most important trade routes. The group says the campaign is aimed at supporting Palestinian militants fighting Israel in Gaza.

The Israeli strikes on Thursday occurred while the Houthi militant leader Abdul Malik Al Houthi was speaking publicly about his group’s fight with Israel. “Our operations against Israel are ongoing, effective and will not stop until the Israeli aggression stops,” he said during that speech.

