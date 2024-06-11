About all those jobs Biden claims he added: Report finds 70 percent went to foreign-born workers

by WorldTribune Staff, June 11, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Joe Biden’s handlers have sent him out on several occasions to boast about adding over 4 million jobs to the U.S. economy.

What old Joe doesn’t say is that 3.2 million of those jobs went to foreign-born workers while only 971,000 went to native-U.S. citizens.

This is so wrong. In the last four years, 3/4 of all new jobs have gone to immigrants, illegal or otherwise. In the last year, native-born Americans employment has actually decreased. You are being replaced. https://t.co/8ogA5kXirh — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 10, 2024

Team Biden has touted the latest jobs report, which saw 272,000 jobs added to the economy. However, unemployment increased in the country at the same time, hitting four percent, a mark that has not been seen since January 2022. Many of the jobs added to the economy were also government-funded, or in sectors, such as healthcare, that are heavily subsidized by tax dollars.

Additionally, only 81,400 of the 272,0000 were jobs for private production and nonsupervisory employees. These employees are thought of as the typical American worker and makeup approximately 80 percent of the jobs in the U.S. labor force.

“Unfortunately, too many U.S.-born are missing out on the supposed ‘job-creation boom,’ ” Steven Camarota wrote in a June 10 analysis for the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS).

“It is certainly true that the unemployment rate is low, but ‘unemployed’ people include only those who have looked for a job in the past four weeks,” Camarota noted. “The labor force participation rate — the share working or looking for work — has declined dramatically among U.S.-born men since the 1960s, particularly for those without a bachelor’s degree. While labor force participation among these groups has roughly returned to pre-pandemic levels, the rate in 2024 remains at or near historical lows relative to other peaks in the business cycle. This is true even for U.S.-born men who are in the ‘prime’ 25-54 age range for working.”

“Advocates insist there are simply not enough workers without immigrants,” Camarota continued. “This argument ignores the long-term deterioration in labor force participation among U.S.-born men. Moreover, there is a significant literature showing that being out of the labor force is associated with social pathologies such as crime, social isolation, overdose deaths, and welfare dependency. Policymakers should consider encouraging work among the millions of working-age Americans on the economic sidelines rather than ignoring the problem and continuing to allow in large numbers of legal and illegal immigrants.”

