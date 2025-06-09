ABC News describes LA riots: ‘Just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 9, 2025

An on air personality with the ABC News affiliate in Los Angeles warned against sending police in to quell the rioting, which he described as “just a bunch of people having fund watching cars burn.”

Flashback:

You cannot make this up… A CNN reporter is standing in front of a building engulfed in flames and CNN’s chyron reads:

“FIERY BUT MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTESTS AFTER POLICE SHOOTING” pic.twitter.com/4OHvKnh63u

— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 27, 2020