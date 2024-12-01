500 ways Team Biden spent taxpayer funds on DEI initiatives

by WorldTribune Staff, December 1, 2024 Real World News



With Executive Order 14091, Joe Biden required essentially all federal entities to submit so-called “Equity Action Plans” to detail the ways they have instituted diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

An October report by Ian Kingsbury, director of research at DoNoHarm.org, details DEI’s takeover of the Biden-Harris government, revealing more than 500 DEI actions that those entities either took or planned to take.

The cost to American taxpayers goes well into the billions.

Taken from each entity’s “Equity Action Plan”, here’s just some of what your money is paying for:

Treasury Department

$125 million was transferred to the Minority Business Development Agency for the Capital Readiness Program, which builds a nationwide network of 43 technical assistance providers to support underserved entrepreneurs in launching or scaling businesses and accessing SSBCI and other government capital programs for small businesses.

Finalized the development of the Treasury Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Action Plan to better identify the LGBTQIA+ population and to ultimately better understand the impact of Treasury policies on this community.

Department of the Interior

Increase opportunities for Indian-owned economic enterprises. The Department will continue to monitor performance against annually established ISBEE goals to ensure that benefits previously described are being realized. Additionally, the Department will seek opportunities to collaborate with other Federal partners such as SBA and HHS to increase opportunities for Indian-owned businesses in Federal procurement.

Department of Agriculture

In FY 2022, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) invested $50 million in Racial Justice and Equity Conservation Cooperative Agreements in which 118 partners were selected for two-year projects that support underserved farmers and ranchers with climate-smart agriculture and forestry by expanding the delivery of conservation assistance. In February 2023, NRCS opened up a second round of cooperative agreement funding, of up to $70 million, seeking applications for two-year projects that encourage participation in NRCS programs, especially in underserved communities and among urban and small- scale producers.

Forest Service’s Urban and Community Forestry Program is now supporting projects across the country through $1 billion in grants made available the IRA to expand access to urban nature, combat the climate crisis, and advance environmental justice… The Forest Service established a new agreement with the African American Mayors Association (AAMA) to provide communications and stakeholder engagement support of underserved communities.

State Department

Embed racial equity and justice across the Department by providing technical assistance for bureau-specific Racial Equity and Justice Frameworks through the internal

SRREJ Community of Practice.

Department of Justice

The Department is working to ensure that the needs of historically marginalized and underserved communities are considered in the grantmaking process. In so doing,

DOJ administers several grant programs that aim to ensure that population-specific organizations and the communities they serve have more equitable access to funding and that such funding is tailored to their needs.

Department of Commerce

Secretary Raimondo announced a public goal to double the number of women working in the construction industry over the next ten years. To achieve this goal, the Department is promoting the goal through large implementation programs, working with other agencies to do the same, and highlighting commitments from Labor and the private sector to launch complementary efforts. In July 2023, the Secretary hired a Senior Advisor for Women in Construction to oversee this initiative.

Department of Labor

Embed Gender Equity through the disruption of occupational segregation to improve wages and working conditions in key, female-dominated sectors, reduce caregiving

penalties for women and low paid workers, and eliminate gender-based discrimination in the workplace to include transwomen.

The Good Jobs Initiative (GJI) provides critical information to workers, employers, and government agencies as they work to improve job quality and create access to good jobs, free from discrimination and harassment for all working people (with emphasis on underserved communities, including BIPOC individuals, LGBTQ+ individuals, women, immigrants, veterans, individuals with disabilities, individuals in rural communities, individuals without a college degree, individuals with or recovering from a substance use disorder, justice- involved individuals, and opportunity youth).

Department of Defense

Expand the understanding, consideration, and application of gender and sociocultural considerations and their impacts across the Department’s plans, operations, activities, and investments in support of national security decision making. a. Incorporate definitions and define gender analysis in DoD policy guidance. b. Train the gender advisory workforce and DoD personnel on steps for conducting gender analyses, as appropriate. c. Conduct gender analysis to inform security cooperation, Theater Campaign Plans, training for U.S personnel, military exercises, and DoD support to the development of Integrated Country Strategies.

Department of Health and Human Services

Build a competent and diverse workforce for maternal care pre- and post-birth, including midwives, doulas, promotoras and other non-OB (non-stigmatizing) community-

based settings.

Department of Homeland Security

To fortify support for fair housing, rental assistance, and civil rights, we have…encouraged work to better serve lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual (LGBTQIA+) youth experiencing homelessness and housing instability.

Department of Transportation

All DOT OAs have well-resourced Equity Teams led by career members of the Senior Executive Service who champion, coordinate, resource, and implement the OA’s equity

mission by 2024.

Department of Energy

In FY 2023, DOE sponsored the Capital Pride Festival, Lesbians Who Tech conference, and attended the Out in STEM conference to engage with the LGBTQI+ community on

employment and federal and DOE opportunities. DOE also works in close partnership with its Energy PRIDE Employee Resource Group (ERG) for Pride Month, including raising the Progress Pride Flag for the third year in a row with the Energy Secretary.

Department of Education

The Department aims to ensure that school districts serving historically underserved student groups, including students of color, students from low-income backgrounds, students who are English learners, students experiencing homelessness, and others have the resources they need to support learning recovery. This includes the allocation of $122 billion in ARP funds for Title I schools, and the ARP’s Maintenance of Equity requirements to protect high poverty schools from reductions in State and local education funding.

Department of Veterans Affairs

VA provided $718,000 to 20 medical centers to implement and/or advance equity, quality improvement (QI) and performance monitoring projects and initiatives. These efforts focus on a range of health equity-related topics.

Environmental Protection Agency

Awarded $21.4M in research grant funding to 16 institutions for community-based research on how climate change may compound adverse environmental conditions and

health stressors in communities with environmental justice concerns.

NASA

NASA’s Office of Procurement held its first virtual LGBTQI+ Vendor Equity Forum, connecting more than 220 industry stakeholders and businesses with Federal procurement experts. The Agency also collaborated with Google Arts & Culture to showcase contributions of LGBTQI+ employees.

FEMA

Review and recommend revisions to FEMA-wide policies, procedures, plans and guidance, in collaboration with FEMA’s Enterprise Governance Boards, as appropriate, to

ensure the integration of equity considerations to drive equitable outcomes.

(The full list can be viewed here.)

