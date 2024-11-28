3 weeks later, Democrat takes lead in California where Pelosi’s daughter is ‘curing’ ballots

by WorldTribune Staff, November 28, 2024 Real World News



Nearly a month after Election Day, Democrat Adam Gray pulled ahead of Republican incumbent John Duarte in California’s District 13 House of Representatives race.

Gray was trailing behind Duarte for the entirety of the election … until Tuesday evening.

By Wednesday evening, Gray took the lead over Duarte by 194 votes after Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, Christine Pelosi, and other Democrats “cured” ballots, The Gateway Pundit reported on Wednesday night.

“President Trump’s Justice Department needs to investigate California’s election,” Cristina Laila wrote for The Gateway Pundit.

Earlier this week, Pelosi’s daughter was boasting about curing ballots in California to help Democrat candidates unseat Republican incumbents in deep red Orange County.

Earlier Wednesday and, again, more than three weeks after Election Day, Democrat Derek Tran was declared the winner over Republican incumbent Michelle Steel in Orange County in District 45. Steel had served two consecutive terms in Congress.

In another Orange County race, Democrat David Min defeated Republican Scott Baugh in District 47. That race only took one week after Election Day to decide.

Grateful to everyone working the Democrats’ ballot cure phonebanks with our volunteer army today — House Dems will flip #CA13 and #CA45 because the voters chose change and progress! 🗳️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5pyMoNkWil — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) November 23, 2024

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!