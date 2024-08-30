2024 election fraud watch: Trump warns Zuckerberg will ‘spend the rest of his life in prison’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 30, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, or anyone else doing “anything illegal” to influence the November presidential election will pay a heavy price, former President Donald Trump says in an upcoming book.

“We are watching him closely, and if he does anything illegal this time he will spend the rest of his life in prison — as will others who cheat in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Trump writes in his new book “Save America“, set for release on Sept. 3.

Wait a minute. Are we seeing a Republican candidate vowing to enforce the law against members of the “Ruling Class” or “Uni-Party“? And not in an online rhetorical blast but in printer’s ink on paper.

In the book, a collection of pictures and anecdotes from Trump’s presidential campaigns and term in office, the GOP presidential candidate writes of Zuckerberg:

“He would bring his very nice wife to dinners, be as nice as anyone could be, while always plotting to install shameful Lock Boxes in a true PLOT AGAINST THE PRESIDENT.”

Trump was referencing the more than $400 million Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan Zuckerberg, donated to election offices in 2020. The gifts mostly went to Democrat-dominated counties.

Zuckerberg has vowed that he will not be making any such donations this year.

“My goal is to be neutral and not play a role one way or another — or to even appear to be playing a role. So I don’t plan on making a similar contribution this cycle,” Zuckerberg said in a letter this week to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan.

Support American Journalism

In a post on Truth Social last month, Trump wrote: “ELECTION FRAUDSTERS at levels never seen before, and they will be sent to prison for long periods of time. We already know who you are. DON’T DO IT! ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful!”

Another photo shows Trump in the Oval Office with then-Rep. Liz Cheney, who was an early ally of Trump before joining with Democrats to condemn Trump after the J6 protest.

“Liz Cheney would often come to the White House asking for ‘baskets of goodies.’ Ultimately, I said ‘NO,’ ” Trump wrote in the caption.

Trump’s third coffee table book in recent years also includes photos of him with world leaders such as North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un and Germany’s Angela Merkel.

“Save America” includes several other photos shared with Secrets, including some with his wife, Melania, and family, one with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his famous Georgia mug shot on which he penned, “Never give up, never surrender.”

The book will sell for $99 with signed copies going for $499.

Help Wanted