198 unrepentant House Democrats make it official: Let non-citizens vote

The House on Wednesday passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act which requires proof of citizenship to register to vote.

Five Democrats joined 216 Republicans in voting in favor of the legislation.

That meant that 198 Democrats officially declared they support allowing non-citizens to vote.

“Today, 198 House Democrats voted against preventing illegal aliens from voting in American elections,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement. “Over the past four years, Joe Biden has welcomed millions upon millions of illegals into the country knowing that noncitizens only have to check a box to vote in a federal election.

“We have long known this was an intentional effort to turn them into voters, and now the American people know where every member of Congress stands on this critically important issue. House Republicans believe that only Americans should vote in American elections. House Democrats have now proven they believe that illegal aliens should vote in American elections.”

The five Democrats who voted in favor of the measure are Reps. Henry Cuellar (Texas), Vicente Gonzalez (Texas), Jared Golden (Maine), Don Davis (North Carolina) and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Washington).

Johnson said laws already on the books to prevent illegals from voting have not been effective.

“We have so many non-citizens in the country right now that if only one out of 100 of those illegal aliens voted, you’re talking about hundreds of thousands of votes being cast,” Johnson said in a floor speech.

The measure now heads to the Senate, where it is unlikely to pass. The White House has already come out strongly against the legislation.

🚨 BREAKING: Almost every single Democrat just voted to *protect* the ability of illegal aliens to vote in our elections. pic.twitter.com/MBuXqoCn4U — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2024

Congratulations to @ChipRoyTX on passing the SAVE Act in the House. It’s now time for the Senate to act, and I’ve got big plans. Federal elections are only for U.S. citizens. If you agree, please share this post and tell your senators to cosponsor and pass the SAVE Act today! https://t.co/cnA6KdTNxm — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 10, 2024

