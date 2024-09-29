13,000 convicted murderers, 16,000 convicted rapists released into U.S.; Whistleblowers targeted

by WorldTribune Staff, September 29, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



On border czar Kamala Harris’s watch, 425,431 migrants who are convicted criminals and 222,141 migrants with pending criminal charges have been released into the United States, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) data.

As of July, that includes 13,099 convicted of homicide, 15,811 convicted of sexual assault, 2,521 convicted of kidnapping, 62,231 convicted of assault, 14,301 convicted of burglary, and 56,533 with drug convictions.

There are an additional 1,845 with pending homicide charges, 4,250 with pending sexual assault charges, 42,915 with pending assault charges, and 3,266 with pending burglary charges.

ICE provided the data to Texas Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales. The data is broken down by those in detention, and those who are not in detention.

The non-detained docket includes illegal immigrants who have final orders of removal or are going through removal proceedings but are not detained in ICE custody. There are currently more than 7 million illegals on that docket.

As the data was released, Harris was visiting the southern border in Arizona in what GOP candidate Donald Trump and others said was a “shameless” photo op.

“Last night, after four straight years of obliterating our border, I watched this show that she put on,” Trump said. “Four years of the most incompetent border anywhere in world in history, Kamala Harris traveled to the scene. In fact, she stood near where I put up border wall, that was her backdrop.”

“And, in one of the most heinous crimes ever committed by any administration in American history, that’s what she did by allowing these millions of people. Millions and millions of people to come through our border and make our civilization very unsafe,” Trump added. “Border czar Harris went to the border to lie in the most shameless and horrible way possible, at the very site where she released so much suffering, misery and death.”

Meanwhile, investigative journalist Catherine Herridge reported that the Biden-Harris administration has targeted whistleblowers who revealed that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has been knowingly violating a 2005 law called the DNA Fingerprint Act, which requires the border agency to collect DNA samples from non-U.S. citizens in detention for immigration violations. The DNA collected from the migrant is supposed to be collected and sent to the FBI.

BREAKING: Leaked government memo confirms whistleblowers were targeted by Border Agency after exposing federal DNA Collection law was not followed for immigration violations Homeland Security whistleblowers claim American deaths “were preventable.” Subscribe on X @C__Herridge pic.twitter.com/x9e6RjGJKH — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) August 11, 2024

They’re not just flooding your country with migrants. They’re actually making them police officers. How long til we get noncitizen Secret Service agents? pic.twitter.com/PHpntsYIxP — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) September 28, 2024

Former Hawaii Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, now a Trump supporter, said of Harris’s border visit: “Shameless. No other way to describe Kamala Harris’ photo op at Southern border, promising to secure it after allowing 10+ million illegal aliens in the past 3.5 years as border czar. A shameless person feels no shame because they have no conscience. That’s Kamala Harris.”

The official union of U.S. Border Patrol also accused Harris of using her first border visit in over three years as a “photo op,” claiming that she just repeated the things that agents had already been saying.

“Vice president Harris has ignored the border problem she created for over three years. She goes down there for 20 minutes for a photo op and decides to repeat some of the things the NPBC has said before. But again, where has she been the last 3 1/2 years?”

ICE took aim at so-called “sanctuary” cities, which refuse to cooperate with federal law enforcement in deporting illegal immigrant criminals.

“ICE recognizes that some jurisdictions are concerned that cooperating with federal immigration officials will erode trust with immigrant communities and make it harder for local law enforcement to serve those populations. However, ‘sanctuary’ policies can end up shielding dangerous criminals, who often victimize those same communities.”

“Border Czar Kamala Harris has had nearly four years to protect America and failed,” RJ Hauman, president of the National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE), told Fox News Digital in response to the data. “She is allowing tens of thousands of murderers and rapists to roam free. She puts criminals first and the safety and security of you and your family last.”

