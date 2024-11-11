$1 billion ‘disaster’: Democrats suddenly wondering who was calling the shots

by WorldTribune Staff, November 11, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Democrats who had trusted the radical cabal running their party in 2024 are venting over the disastrous and very costly Kamala Harris campaign.

A Democratic National Committee (DNC) finance committee official, who raised millions of dollars for the Harris campaign, called it a “$1 billion disaster.”

Lindy Li told Fox & Friends on Saturday: “The truth is this is just an end epic disaster, this is a $1 billion disaster.”

So who was running the show? The same people who ran Team Biden?

At one point during the interview, Li dropped an f-bomb, stating that Joe Biden’s handling of his involuntary late-stage decision to drop out was a “f— you” to the party which forced him to the sidelines.

“I actually think President Biden, the whole endorsing her 30 minutes after he dropped out, I think that was a big, ‘F you’ to the party. ‘If you don’t want me, here’s somebody you may not like, deal with it,’ ” Li said. “Kind of like sticking it to the man.”

Li contended that she and others had been misled about Harris’s chances against President-elect Donald Trump.

“They’re $20 million or $18 million in debt. It’s incredible, and I raised millions of that. I have friends I have to be accountable to and explain what happened because I told them it was a margin-of-error race.”

Li said that she was “misled” about Harris’s chances by top campaign officials, including campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon.

“I was promised… Jen O’Malley Dillon promised all of us that Harris would win,” Li said. “She even put videos out saying that Harris would win. I believed her, my donors believed her, and so they wrote massive checks. I feel like a lot of us were misled.”

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders slammed the party, stating: “It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them.”

Connecticut Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy argued that the Democrat “tent is too small” and that elites of the party have “shunned” populists.

“A firm break with neoliberalism. Listen to poor and rural people, men in crisis. Don’t decide for them. Pick fights. Embrace populism. Build a big tent. Be less judgmental. But we are beyond small fixes,” Murphy wrote on X.

