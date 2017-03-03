Valerie Jarrett’s daughter tapped by CNN to cover the Justice Department

by WorldTribune Staff, March 3, 2017

Journalistic standards of objectivity and CNN are at odds again, some media analysts are saying, after the network named the daughter of former President Barack Obama’s closest adviser to cover the current Department of Justice.

Laura Jarrett, daughter of Valerie Jarrett, quietly joined the network in September as a reporter in its Washington bureau, the New York Post reported.

“She came to CNN with no experience in journalism,” the Post report daid. “But the Harvard-educated lawyer defended companies and individuals against the Justice Department as a private litigator in Chicago.”

Valerie Jarrett recently moved into Obama’s rented mansion in Washington, D.C. and is said to have helped steer the former president to take on a leading role in the “resist Trump” movement.

At a press conference in January, President Donald Trump publicly refused to answer a CNN correspondent’s question.

“You are fake news,” Trump said to CNN’s Jim Acosta.

