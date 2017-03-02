Government in exile? Valerie Jarrett moves into Obama’s D.C. mansion

by WorldTribune Staff, March 2, 2017

The de facto base of operations for the Left’s insurgency against President Donald Trump is an uber-swanky 8,200-square-foot, $5.3 million mansion in Washington, D.C. that former President Barack Obama is renting.

Obama’s goal, according to a close family friend, is to drive Trump from the presidency either by forcing his resignation or through impeachment, the Daily Mail reported on March 1.

“Obama is dismayed at the way Trump is tearing down his legacy — Obamacare, the social safety net and the welcome mat for refugees he put in place,” the family friend said.

The former president also invited longtime confidante Valerie Jarrett to move in to his new digs in the posh Kaloroma section of the nation’s capital.

Obama has also set up an office on the West End of D.C., where he recently hosted an open house for his White House staff – including Joe Biden, Susan Rice, Josh Earnest and Jarrett.

The office, which is paid for by the taxpayers, cannot be used for political purposes. The mansion, apparently, can be as Obama pays the rent himself.

On Feb. 28, former Attorney General Eric Holder revealed that Obama is getting closer to making his public reappearance in politics.

“It’s coming. He’s coming,” Holder told reporters. “And he’s ready to roll.”

According to the family source, Obama was at first reluctant to assume the role of leader of the opposition but Jarrett pushed him in that direction.

“No longer the most powerful man in the world, he was just observing Trump and not liking what he saw,” said the source.

“He was weary and burned out after eight years in office. But Valerie convinced him that he didn’t have any choice if he wanted to save his legacy. And, as usual, he bowed to Valerie’s political wisdom and advice.”

Spurred on by Jarrett and former first lady Michelle Obama, the ex-president has come to embrace his role as the leader of the opposition against Trump, the source said.

Obama trusts Jarrett’s judgment “more than any other person on the planet, as does Michelle,” the source said. “Obama doesn’t make a decision without her.”

The former president is now stoked to “use his immense popularity with the half of the country that identifies as liberals and progressives,” said the Obama family source. “Millions of Americans are energized and ready to take to the streets to oppose Trump, but they need to be organized and have their anger focused and directed.”

The irony of the nerve center of that organization being a $5.3 million D.C. mansion is apparently lost on progressives.

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments