Zelensky in the Oval Office: ‘It’s good for the American people to see what’s going on’ …

Special to WorldTribune, February 28, 2025

“I think it’s good for the American people to see what’s going on.” WOW! Thank God President Trump is back in the White House! pic.twitter.com/DL9y7FVRNO — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) February 28, 2025

In the aftermath of this remarkable exchange in the Oval Office at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump issued the following statement:

“We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

Commented radio talk show host Chris Planted on social media: “Zelenskyy went into the Oval Office today and detonated his political suicide vest. Never has a world leader botched a White House meeting the way that this man did today.”