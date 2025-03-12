Zeldin: EPA has terminated $20 billion in last minute grants by Team Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, March 12, 2025 Real World News



EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said $20 billion in grants that were awarded to climate change non-profits as the Biden Administration was on its way out have been terminated.

Last month, Zeldin referenced a video from December 2024 by Project Veritas that featured an EPA official saying that the Biden-Harris team was “trying to get the money out as fast as possible before they come in and stop it all. It truly feels like we’re on the Titanic and we’re throwing like gold bars off the edge.”

“The days of ‘throwing gold bars off the Titanic’ are over,” Zeldin said in a statement on Tuesday.

Maryland-based Climate United Fund sued after the EPA and Citibank denied the group access to $7 billion awarded by Team Biden last year through the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. The program was created in 2022 by the Inflation Reduction Act.

The funding freeze threatens the group’s ability to issue loans and even pay employees, Climate United said.

Two other nonprofits, the Coalition for Green Capital and Power Forward Communities, have also sued Citibank in recent days, alleging that the bank improperly froze an additional $7 billion to finance their climate projects.

The three nonprofits are among eight groups selected by then-EPA Administrator Michael Regan last year to receive $20 billion to finance tens of thousands of projects to “fight climate change” and “promote environmental justice.”

Zeldin said the EPA’s decision was driven by “substantial concerns regarding the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) program integrity, the award process, programmatic fraud, waste, and abuse, and misalignment with agency’s priorities, which collectively undermine the fundamental goals and statutory objectives of the award.”

Zeldin said: “The well documented incidents of misconduct, conflicts of interest, and potential fraud raise significant concerns and pose unacceptable risk. I have taken action to terminate these grants riddled with self-dealing and wasteful spending. EPA will be an exceptional steward of taxpayer dollars dedicated to our core mission of protecting human health and the environment, not a frivolous spender in the name of ‘climate equity.’ ”

“The Biden EPA parked tens of billions of taxpayer dollars at an outside financial institution in a manner that deliberately reduced the ability of EPA to conduct proper oversight. The termination of these grants reflects EPA’s duty to protect public funds and maintain the integrity of its grant programs. The agency is committed to administering this taxpayer funding in a transparent and accountable manner with the highest standards of fiscal responsibility,” Zeldin said.

🚨Update: @EPA just notified 8 recipients of $20 BILLION in Biden EPA “gold bars” that their grants have been TERMINATED! It is my commitment to President Trump, Congress, and you, that EPA will be an exceptional steward of your tax dollars. I’ll have it no other way! pic.twitter.com/PjJ5WOlaY1 — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) March 11, 2025

