by WorldTribune Staff, June 9, 2023

“What’s going on here is a disgusting disgrace,” TV and radio host Mark Levin said of the weaponized Biden Department of Justice’s indictment on Thursday of former President Donald Trump which was unsealed Friday.

Levin characterized the DOJ’s move as “an insurrection.”

“It is war on Trump. It is war on the Republican Party. It is a war on the republic,” he said.

“President Trump is 76 years old. If the Department of Justice gets its way, he will die in federal prison. Just by one of these counts: conspiracy to obstruct justice, which has a 20-year maximum sentence,” Levin said on Thursday night’s “Hannity” broadcast on Fox News.

“This is a disgusting, disgusting mark on American history for the future to come by these bandits in the White House, by the Democrat Party that don’t play fair anymore. They don’t want to just win elections. They want to take control of this country. They want one-party rule.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland set the stage for the indictment when he handpicked special counsel Jack Smith to investigate Trump, Levin said.

“He made the decision to indict the former president, and they made the decision to interfere in this election,” Levin said. “You want to talk about an insurrection? This is an insurrection. And that’s exactly what is going on here.”

The host of Life, Liberty & Levin also criticized Joe Biden’s hand in the indictment of Trump, questioning if it was “some kind of sick joke on the American people?”

“Joe Biden says he never told them what to do. Joe Biden had to sign off on this becoming a National Archives case to have it go to the Department of Justice. Who does he think he’s lying to? The American people?” Levin said. “This is a guy that’s got documents from the time he was in the U.S. Senate, for God’s sakes, in his garage.”

Levin continued: “If Donald Trump is to be charged like this, Hillary Clinton should have been charged with 10,000 counts of obstruction because that’s how many emails she destroyed. And five counts of destroying cellphones because that’s how many cellphones they destroyed. I’m done and I am sick of it!”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said of the indictment: “Today is indeed a dark day for the United States of America. It is unconscionable for a President to indict the leading candidate opposing him. Joe Biden kept classified documents for decades. I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump against this grave injustice. House Republicans will hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable.”

The candidates opposing Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination have remained mostly silent, with analysts saying they likely see the DOJ’s pursuit of Trump as a plus for their campaigns. Trump is dominating all polling for the GOP nomination. No other candidate is within 20 points of him.

“Multiple Republican campaigns are silent tonight because they view the Trump indictment as a positive for them … In fact, they’ve been telling donors this was the plan all along … And why so many names just entered the race. It is coordinated,” conservative commentator Jack Posobiec of Human Events said on Thursday.

Vivek Ramaswamy is the only GOP presidential candidate to say he would pardon Trump if elected: “It would be much easier for me to win this election if Trump weren’t in the race, but I stand for principles over politics. I commit to pardon Trump promptly on January 20, 2025 and to restore the rule of law in our country.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump’s closest competitor who still trails the former president by a wide margin, said: “The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society. We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation. Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter? The DeSantis administration will bring accountability to the DOJ, excise political bias and end weaponization once and for all.”

Posobiec added: “Biden takes cash from foreign govts, they investigate Trump … Biden takes a bribe from Ukraine, they impeach Trump … Biden steals classified documents, they indict Trump . . . It’s not hypocrisy, it’s hierarchy. Obama’s CIA director (who was never president with declassification authority) stole classified documents and gave them to his mistress in exchange for sex for years … He was allowed to plead to a misdemeanor and got probation … His name is David Petraeus.”

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk said the GOP candidates should be supporting Trump: ‘Either we have an opposition party or we don’t. Every ‘Republican’ running for President should suspend their campaign and go to Miami as a show of support.”

Trump on Friday noted that the DOJ was also going after his aide Walt Nauta: “I have just learned that the “Thugs” from the Department of Injustice will be Indicting a wonderful man, Walt Nauta, a member of the U.S. Navy, who served proudly with me in the White House, retired as Senior Chief, and then transitioned into private life as a personal aide. He has done a fantastic job! They are trying to destroy his life, like the lives of so many others, hoping that he will say bad things about “Trump.” He is strong, brave, and a Great Patriot. The FBI and DOJ are CORRUPT!”

Trump White House adviser Kash Patel broke down the case against the former president:

Kash Patel breaks down the case. This is outstanding.pic.twitter.com/Rs1KCqcMzM — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Trump hit the golf course on Friday morning…

President Trump out golfing this morning. No cares in the world.pic.twitter.com/0C5brSPZEt — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 9, 2023

…While Joe Biden was again having trouble stringing together coherent sentences:

Joe Biden can barely form a sentence. He can’t remember Winston Churchill. This is why they are persecuting Trump. To keep Biden and Democrats in power.pic.twitter.com/f2vXUmzQEj — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 9, 2023

