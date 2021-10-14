‘Yearning to breathe free’? Chuck Schumer’s message to loyal masked Americans

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 14, 2021
Oscar Wilde: “Irony is wasted on the stupid”.
To commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month, New York Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer issued a message to his LatinX comrades.
In the video message posted to YouTube, the Senate Majority Leader is seen saying to a group of masked Americans who are covering their faces despite being outdoors: “Give me your poor, your tired, your huddles masses yearning to breathe free.”
