Wyoming AI data center will use more electricity than all of state’s residents combined

by WorldTribune Staff, July 30, 2025 Real World News



The city of Cheyenne will be the site of an AI data center that will consume more than five times the electricity of all Wyoming households combined.

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins announced plans for the AI data center on Monday, saying it is a joint venture between energy infrastructure company Tallgrass and AI data center developer Crusoe.

The center would start at 1.8 gigawatts of power use and scale up to 10 gigawatts.

The initial 1.8-gigawatt phase, consuming 15.8 terawatt-hours (TWh) annually, represents 91 percent of the 17.3 TWh currently consumed by all of Wyoming’s residential, commercial, and industrial sectors combined.

At its full 10-gigawatt capacity, the proposed data center would consume 87.6 TWh of electricity annually — double the 43.2 TWh the entire state currently generates.

Because drawing this much power from the public grid is untenable, the project will rely on its own dedicated gas generation and renewable energy sources, according to Collins and project officials. Wyoming currently sends nearly 60 percent of its generated power to other states.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon praised the project’s potential benefits for the state’s natural gas industry: “This is exciting news for Wyoming and for Wyoming natural gas producers.”

The proposed site for the new data center is situated several miles south of Cheyenne near the Colorado border off US Route 85.

While state and local regulators still need to approve the project, Collins expressed optimism about a quick start: “I believe their plans are to go sooner rather than later.”

Tallgrass and Crusoe have have not “revealed who will ultimately use all this computing power — leading to speculation about potential tenants,” ARS Technica reported. “A potential connection to OpenAI’s Stargate AI infrastructure project, announced in January, remains a subject of speculation.”

When asked by The Associated Press if the Cheyenne project was part of this effort, Crusoe spokesperson Andrew Schmitt was noncommittal: “We are not at a stage that we are ready to announce our tenant there. I can’t confirm or deny that it’s going to be one of the Stargate.”

