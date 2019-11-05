World Series winner dons MAGA hat at the White House, infuriates Left

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 5, 2019

It took 50 years for the Washington Nationals franchise (they were the Montreal Expos until moving to D.C. in 2005) to win a World Series. The Left, on the other hand, may never get over the 2016 election.

A good example of how one red hat can totally trigger leftists nationwide came on Nov. 4 during the visit to the White House by the World Series champion Nationals baseball team.

As he was introduced by President Donald Trump, Nationals’ catcher Kurt Suzuki donned a red MAGA hat and then received a hug from the president.

The Twitter anger was immediate against Suzuki, a native of Hawaii, for wearing the hat, which many leftists equate to a hate crime.

“Putting on a “MAGA” hat is a form of racist hate speech and an implicit threat of violence. Kurt Suzuki should be banned from baseball. If you don’t like this tweet, f–k you,” the leftist political blog Palmer Report said in a since-deleted tweet.

Author Ward Carroll tweeted: “Hey, Kurt Suzuki, you just won the World Series. Now what are you going to do? I’m going to make a gesture that’ll guarantee that 63 percent of the country loathes me even before they know who the hell I am.”

What percentage of the country knows who Ward Carroll is?

After he put the hat on, Suzuki said to the crowd in attendance “I love you, I love you all.”

New York Times contributor Wajahat Ali aimed this tweet at Suzuki: “They will never love you, Kurt Suzuki. They will never love you. Enjoy the hug and the delusion. Whatever makes you feel great.”

Safe to say the NY Times contributor won’t be changing his name to WajaMAGAhat Ali anytime soon.

Alleged journalist Soledad O’Brien simply tweeted: “Pathetic.”

At the ceremony honoring the Nationals franchise’s first ever World Series victory, Trump was later presented with a “45” Nationals jersey by first baseman Ryan Zimmerman.

Zimmerman incurred the wrath of the Left when he said: “Mr. President, me and my teammates — first of all, I’d like to thank you for having us here. This is an incredible honor that all of us will never forget. And we’d also like to thank you for keeping everyone here safe in our country —”

Zimmerman paused briefly as the crowd cheered and Trump gave a “thumbs up” in the background. Zimmerman then added “— And continuing to make America the greatest country to live in the world.”

