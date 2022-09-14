World Economic Forum mandates protein ‘reset’ for average humans: Bugs and lab-grown ‘meat’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 14, 2022

Supporters of the Great Reset and Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum are demanding that the Earth’s non-elite human inhabitants ditch their “unsustainable” traditional whole food diets in favor of Genetically Modified Foods (GMOs) along with protein alternatives made from insects and created in labs.

The Great Resetters insist that “life on earth cannot be sustained unless we transition to what amounts to an ultra-processed and highly unnatural diet,” Dr. Joseph Mercola noted in a Sept. 13 analysis.

An outfit called the EAT Forum has developed what they call “The Planetary Health Diet,” which they say is intended to be applied worldwide. It entails cutting meat and dairy intake by up to 90% and replacing it with foods made in laboratories, along with cereals and oils, most of which are now genetically engineered.

The EAT Forum’s largest initiative, called FReSH, “aims to transform the food system by working with biotech and fake meat companies to replace whole foods with lab-created alternatives — all in the name of climate change prevention and ‘sustainability,’ ” Mercola noted.

“Once tech giants have control of meat, dairy, cereals and oils, they will be the ones profiting from and controlling the food supply. Needless to say, the private companies that control the food supply will also end up controlling countries and entire populations,” Mercola added. “At the end of the day, that’s what this hoopla about ‘sustainable food systems’ is all about.”

What Great Reset denizens are really pushing is “junk food on steroids,” Mercola continued. “Anyone who knows anything about nutrition can see that everything about this proposed new food system is a disaster in the making.”

The synthetic biology meat and dairy alternatives are “all highly processed, and ultra-processed foods are associated with increased calorie intake, weight gain and chronic disease, including cognitive decline, while simultaneously promoting malnutrition,” Mercola wrote. “One of the primary reasons why processed food is so bad for health is because it’s loaded with the omega-6 fat linoleic acid (LA) mostly from industrial seed oils. It’s important to realize that plant-based meat alternatives do not contain animal fats. All the fat comes from industrial seed oils like soy and canola oil, which are prescriptions for metabolic disaster.”

Simply put, Mercola noted, “there are no benefits in replacing real meat with fake substitutes. Not for the environment, climate, human nutrition or animal welfare. It’s only hazards and false claims. So, if you value your health, you would do well to stay clear of all meat substitutes.”

As for the movement to eat more bugs, which is pushed relentlessly by the leftist media, Mercola recommends “proceeding with great caution.”

According to those dedicated to making the Great Reset the new normal, “insect protein is as good as it gets, nutrition-wise, and will protect the planet by eliminating the need for livestock, cutting down on agricultural land use and reversing climate change,” Mercola wrote.

“Not so fast. Perhaps someone didn’t think this through. (Or, they did, and any potential negative ramifications of an insect-based diet are actually their intended effects.) As it turns out, insects contain chitin, a highly inflammatory and allergy-inducing compound,” Mercola noted. “Some human tissues do have a chitin-destroying enzyme called chitinase, but it doesn’t always work well, in which case the chitin may trigger an immune response, allergic reactions and inflammation, as it increases inflammatory cytokine production.”

Mercola concluded: “The WEF has declared that, by 2030, you will own nothing, and they really do mean it. They will take everything from us, including the right to grow our own food and to eat natural unprocessed, unadulterated foods — if we let them.”

