Woman fired for refusing Covid shot awarded $12.6 million

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 12, 2024

A woman who was fired from her position at Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan for refusing to take the Covid injection has been awarded $12.6 million by a jury.

Lisa Domski, who worked as in IT specialist at Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan for more than 30 years, filed a lawsuit against the company after she was fired when her request for a religious exemption from the Covid jab in 2021 was denied.

On Nov. 8, Domski, a Catholic, was awarded $10 million in punitive damages, $1 million in non-economic damages, $1.375 million in front pay damages, and $315,000 in back pay damages.

Jurors said that Blue Cross Blue Shield illegally discriminated against Domski when the company denied her request for a religious exemption from its policy requiring the Covid injection. The jury also found the company illegally terminated Domski over the lack of Covid vax.

“Lisa is so thankful that a diverse jury of her peers saw through the company’s bogus decision to terminate her after 38 years of service. Clearly, the religious accommodation process was meant to stamp out religious beliefs of employees and promote Covid-19 vaccination within the company,” Noah S. Hurwitz, an attorney representing Domski, told The Epoch Times.

In response to the ruling, Blue Cross Blue Shield said in a statement: “While Blue Cross respects the jury process and thanks the individual jurors for their service, we are disappointed in the verdict. Blue Cross is reviewing its legal options and will determine its path forward in the coming days.”

The verdict in the civil case was handed down after a trial that started on Nov. 4.

According to Domski’s complaint, which was filed in federal court in eastern Michigan in 2023, she asked Blue Cross Blue Shield for an accommodation from its vaccine requirement because her sincere religious beliefs prevented her from receiving the Covid shot.

Blue Cross Blue Shield said it did not discriminate against Domski and said her religious beliefs were not sincere, The Epoch Times reported.

