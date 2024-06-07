Woke war on beauty: Man wins Miss Maryland, morbidly obese woman wins Miss Alabama

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 7, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



In the woke world of beauty they are a woman and a plus-size model.

Whatever label the woke mob wants to assign, however, it can’t change the fact that a man won the Miss Maryland beauty pageant and a morbidly obese woman won the Miss Alabama beauty pageant.

Bailey Anne Kennedy was crowned last Saturday as Miss Maryland. Kennedy will now be part of the Los Angeles competition for Miss USA, which is part of the Miss Universe Pageant, on August 4.

Bailey Anne, a man who pretends to be a woman, was just crowned Miss Maryland USA. Bailey hopes this “accomplishment” inspires more confused men to steal the achievements of real women. Why are women allowing this to happen? pic.twitter.com/j47o89G8hl — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 6, 2024

Winning the crown was a “whirlwind because I knew it was bigger than me. I knew that it was going to mean a lot for all the LGBTQ kids out there who might feel like they don’t belong in a box — like me growing up,” Kennedy said. “I felt confident in my own skin at 31, which is past the old age limit, which is 28 — as you know, Miss Universe Organization lifted the restriction now — so every woman of all ages can compete.”

The Federalist noted: “The Miss Maryland USA Instagram account says Kennedy works with the U.S. military’s United Service Organizations, or USO, a Department of Defense entity that exists to boost troop morale and promote positive feelings about the U.S. military. Kennedy will be in close proximity to many children and especially young girls as a Miss Maryland USA pageant winner.”

In Alabama over Memorial Day weekend, 23-year-old Atmore resident Sara Milliken won the Miss Alabama crown on her third try, WKRG reported.

She claimed her goal was only to make the top 10 after failing to place in her previous two attempts.

“Just making it to top 10 was my goal, ya know, I could leave the weekend saying I was better than I was the year before, and it’s all about bettering yourself for me,” Milliken told WKRG. “No matter what your body looks like, no matter where you come from, you can do anything you set your mind to.”

The winner of Miss Alabama. She promotes inclusivity and representation of all bodies. We need to stop glorifying obesity. Obesity isn’t healthy. pic.twitter.com/kQfkudqOyR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 7, 2024

One Facebook commenter wrote: “Calling her beautiful is fine and good that’s all in the eye of the beholder. But let’s be honest with ourselves… she’s extremely unhealthy and this is a slap in the face to the young girls who have worked hard and maintained a diet to actually be a beauty queen.”

Another added: “This is an embarrassment to the state of Alabama.”

In response to the negative comments, Milliken said: “The things that has been said about me is truly disgusting and I cannot fathom how people think it’s ok to say these things. The easy thing would be to give up. I could hide my face. Stop posting on social media. Make no appearances. Stay low key until Nationals. I could even give in and give up my title. But instead I say WATCH ME.”

