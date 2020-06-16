Woke mob wants Confederate monuments replaced with statues of Britney Spears, Dolly Parton

by WorldTribune Staff, June 16, 2020

The woke mob is bent on replacing all Confederate monuments in the United States. In Louisiana and Tennessee, the mob seeks to replace the offending monuments and erect statues of celebrities such as Britney Spears and Dolly Parton.

A petition was started in Louisiana calling for the state’s officials to “do the right thing” and replace Confederate monuments with statues dedicated to “an actual Louisiana hero and influential human being, Britney Spears.”

The petition states: “Before becoming one of the world’s most important and influential pop legends, Britney Spears was living life in a small southern town by the name of Kentwood, Louisiana. She’s already earned her star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, and now it’s time for her home state to honor her with the tribute that she deserves.”

A petition in Tennessee says the state “is littered with statues memorializing confederate officers,” adding that “we need not glamorize those who do not deserve our praise. Instead, let us honor a true Tennessee hero, Dolly Parton.”

The petition goes on to say: “Memorials to the Confederacy were intended, in part, to obscure the terrorism required to overthrow Reconstruction, and to intimidate African Americans politically and isolate them from the mainstream of public life. Dolly Parton has given more to this country and this state than those confederate officers could ever have hoped to take away.”

Nancy Pelosi’s father dedicated Confederate monument

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has demanded the removal of Confederate statues occupying the U.S. Capitol.

But the California Democrat has remained silent on her father’s role in overseeing the dedication of the Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee Monument while serving as Baltimore’s mayor in 1948.

Pelosi dismissed the Confederate statues in the U.S. Capitol as “monuments to men who advocated cruelty and barbarism to achieve such a plainly racist end. Their statues pay homage to hate, not heritage. They must be removed.”

Pelosi did not say whether her father, Thomas D’Alesandro Jr., was advocating “cruelty and barbarism” when, as mayor of Baltimore, he oversaw the dedication of such a statue in Baltimore’s Wyman Park.

D’Alesandro said at the dedication: “Today with our nation beset by subversive groups and propaganda which seeks to destroy our national unity, we can look for inspiration to the lives of Lee and Jackson to remind us to be resolute and determined in preserving our sacred institutions … remain steadfast in our determination to preserve freedom, not only for ourselves, but for other liberty-loving nations who are striving to preserve their national unity as free nations.”

Pelosi has also criticized President Donald Trump’s response to the recent riots that devastated several American cities. But the Speaker has not responded to inquiries on why her brother, Thomas D’Alesandro III, while serving as Baltimore’s mayor in the 1960s specifically requested then-Gov. Spiro Agnew call in the National Guard to quell the unrest during riots in 1968 sparked by the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Taylor Swift demands removal of statues, fails to mention they were Democrats

Pop star Taylor Swift asked her fellow Tennesseans for help to “retroactively change the status of people who perpetuated hideous patterns of racism from ‘heroes’ to ‘villains’ ” by removing statues of Edward Carmack and Nathan Bedford Forrest, two pro-slavery figures.

“As a Tennessean, it makes me sick that there are monuments standing in our state that celebrate racist historical figures who did evil things,” Swift tweeted. “Edward Carmack and Nathan Bedford Forrest were DESPICABLE figures in our state history and should be treated as such.”

Swift failed to identify Carmack and Forrest as Democrats.

The woke celebrity continued: “Edward Carmack’s statue was sitting in the state Capitol until it was torn down last week in the protests. The state of Tennessee has vowed to replace it. FYI, he was a white supremacist newspaper editor who published pro-lynching editorials and incited the arson of the office of Ida B. Wells (who actually deserves a hero’s statue for her pioneering work in journalism and civil rights).”

Swift then moved on to Forrest, tweeting: “Then we get to this monstrosity. Nathan Bedford Forrest was a brutal slave trader and the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan who, during the Civil War, massacred dozens of black Union soldiers in Memphis. His statue is still standing and July 13th is ‘Nathan Bedford Forrest Day.’ Due to social pressure, the state is trying to overrule this, and Tennesseans might no longer have to stomach it. Fingers crossed.”

Swift was roasted by Trump re-election senior advisor Katrina Pierson, who tweeted: “You mean those DEMOCRATS who did evil things? Carmack and Forrest were both DEMOCRATS and yes they were DESPICABLE – but then they’re Democrats so that’s about right!!!!”

Texas has message for the mob: ‘Don’t mess with the Alamo’

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush warned rioters who might be planning to target the Alamo in a tweet saying, “Don’t mess with The Alamo.” The Texas General Land Office is responsible for the care and safety of the Texas shrine.

“The Alamo is the Shrine of Texas liberty. And it will be defended,” Bush tweeted. “Rest assured we have already deployed, for several weeks and will continue to do so, the Alamo Rangers in partnership with the SAPD (San Antonio Police Department, The Department of Public Safety, and the National Guard to protect this sacred site.”

In late May, protesters in San Antonio spray-painted graffiti on the Alamo Cenotaph. The graffiti included a downward arrow with statements of “white supremacy,” “profit over People” and “the ALAMO,” Breitbart Texas reported.

A group of Texans responded and stood guard at the Cenotaph to prevent further damage.

“Well, it’s all pretty simple. If you’re mad that George Floyd got murdered, well good. So am I,” David Ahmad with Open Carry Texas said in a video posted on Facebook. “If you want to respond to that by burning Target, or a drug store, or looting a liquor store, or destroying the Alamo, you can kiss both sides of my ass. We’re going to put a stop to you.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media