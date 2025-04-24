With satellite imagery to Houthis and exercise, China projects airpower

FPI / April 24, 2025

Geostrategy-Direct

By Richard Fisher

One of China’s most effective stratagems is to create conflicts that promote divisions between countries or peoples, and then to exploit the ensuing tension to its benefit.

This it has been using in the Middle East to displace American power.

In Mid-April 2025 an American formation led by two U.S. Navy aircraft carrier task groups, supporting European naval forces and the deployment of six Northrop B-2 bombers to Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, are leading a multinational effort to bomb and subdue attacks against international shipping and against Israel by the Iran-supported Houthi rebels in Yemen.

China, however, in an April 17 report by the Financial Times, has been accused by the Trump Administration of allowing its “private” Chang Guang Satellite Technology Corporation to sell satellite imagery to the Houthi rebels, that can be used to aid their targeting of anti-ship missiles and missile strikes against Israel.

China’s support for the Houthis also flows from China’s broader support for Iran, which buoys Iran’s economy with purchases of Iranian petroleum, and has long been a supplier of military technology to Iran enabling its production of many types of missiles.

China’s support also enabled Iran to support war by Iranian proxy Hizbullah against Israel and to fund and organize Iranian proxy Hamas’ Oct. 17, 2023 war against Israel, which is highlighted by China’s most recent military activity in the Middle East.

On April 16 a Chinese Ministry of Defense website announced a Chinese military escalation, “the PLA Air Force will send a detachment to Egypt to hold the China-Egypt “Civilized Eagle-2025” joint air force training from mid-April to early May. This is the first joint training organized by the Chinese and Egyptian militaries.”

Skip the BS, GET YOUR EXCLUSIVE INTEL BRIEF

In an April 20 article citing “Egyptian reports,” Chinese state media Global Times stated:

“The training is designed to boost operational coordination and exchange expertise between the two air forces, while enhancing the readiness of pilots and crews for a range of combat scenarios, the report said, noting that the Egyptian military described the maneuvers as part of broader efforts to deepen defense ties with China and strengthen joint military capabilities.”

While the PLA Air Force (PLAAF) send a small contingent to Egypt, it was sophisticated in that it included at least two Chengdu J-10C 4+ generation fighter aircraft, one J-10S twin seat training fighter, one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft and one Xian YY-20A aerial refueling aircraft.

Full Text . . . . Current Edition . . . . Subscription Information

Free Press International