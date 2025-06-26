With Mamdani win in NYC, communists seen effectively displacing DNC as opposition party

by WorldTribune Staff, June 26, 2025 Real World News



As New York City scorched under triple digit heat on Tuesday, Zohran Mamdani defeated Andrew Cuomo in the Democrat mayoral primary in what Dan Loeb, chief executive of hedge fund Third Point, said was the beginning of “hot commie summer.”

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart.”

In the context of the Democrat Party’s radical Marxist, anti-Christian and anti-Israel shift since the Obama Administration, Mamdani’s ascent may not be a one-off thing. In fact, it may have been the key moment which heralds in communism as effectively the new opposition party in the USA, analysts say.

“The recent primary election in NYC had a hidden confirmation of a trend in certain segments of the voting public. It shows that among younger urban voters, Communism is an acceptable ideology,” Thomas Geraghty wrote in a social media post.

“The graduates of our places of higher learning, who gravitate to the Democrat Party, have a distinct agenda in mind for their public service. The Marxist premises, prominently seen in their decisions and policy choices follow their ideology, which is shared by their Democrat colleagues.”

This movement aims to “disembowel the U.S. Constitution in favor of a future communist state marked by a redistribution of wealth under a dictatorship,” Geraghty added.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec pointed out: “Due to the consequences of mass immigration, the next mayor of New York City will be a foreign-born Muslim communist who believes in queer liberation and defunding the police.”

Posobiec noted that Middle East/Asian immigration to New York City has tripled since the 1980s. Mamdani won 80% of this demographic on Tuesday.

Tablet magazine noted: “While casting himself as a champion of the downtrodden, Mamdani appears to have won mostly on the backs of college-educated leftists.”

The New York Times published a detailed precinct map which shows that Mamdani lost black voters by 18 points and lost low-income neighborhoods by 13 points. But he won majority white precincts by 5 points, majority Asian precincts by 15 points, and precincts with a median income over $117,000 by 13 points. He ran up his largest margins in the heavily gentrified L-train neighborhoods of northern Brooklyn and southern Queens: +69 in Ridgewood, +66 in Bushwick, +62 in East Williamsburg, and +57 in Greenpoint.

As Tablet’s Armin Rosen wrote, there’s a way of looking at Mamdani’s primary victory as a reactionary phenomenon of the “laptop class/surplus elite/Oberlin grads. Mamdani is promising them they can live in Bushwick forever — stuff like a rent freeze keeps away outsiders, and its negative effects aren’t felt if you already own an apartment. Meanwhile, if you don’t have kids or ride buses, stuff like free bus service has a lot of appeal. The harm of the experiment gets passed on to others.”

The Tablet piece continued: “Or, to put it differently, Mamdani represents a new iteration of the left-wing high-low coalition pioneered by ‘limousine liberals’ like mayor John Lindsay, who brought WASP elites, communist activists, and black radicals together in a coalition against the white ethnic (and heavily Jewish) middle and working class. ‘Anti-Zionism,’ in this view, can serve as a useful coalitional glue—or ‘organizing tool,’ to use Obama’s formulation — for ‘creative class’ hipsters, on the one hand, and Arab and Muslim voters, on the other. The ‘Zionist’ financiers and landlords, after all, are also why the rent is so high.

Geraghty added:

When “sanctuary” state governors and mayors declare resistance to ICE, they are joining a neo Confederacy which is declaring a tacit independence. Just as in 1860, an ideology shared with several of the states, declared independence from the Union of States, so these few Sanctuary States today, openly resist federal authority. They too have an ideology which bonds them together, which are the collectivism of Marxist ideology. This is a recipe for conflict which must resolved. However it will not be resolved, until the ideology is exposed. and the nexus of spreading this Marxist ideology in confronted. This means cleaning out our universities of the preeminence of Marxists who hold a sway over these institutions. This is why we can have a judiciary riddled with activist Democrat judges, who break the law in favor of their Marxist devotions.

Queer liberation means defund the police. https://t.co/cuuwBI9dsv — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 6, 2020

