Witches complain online: Can’t cast spells on Trump because he has ‘some kind of protection’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 24, 2024

Polling gets worse for Kamala Harris by the day; the Hitler hoax didn’t gain any traction; and the CNN town hall was a total flop.

A bad week for the Democrat presidential candidate got even worse when witches took to social media to complain that they are unable to cast spells on Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Why?

Because “he seems to have some kind of protection around him,” one coven of witches said in a post to X.

Reddit “Witches” are trying to cast spells on Trump but they’re upset because he has “some kind of protection around him.” pic.twitter.com/WdCaAsUTtH — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) October 22, 2024

Trump said recently: “Having recently, myself, survived two assassination attempts — yes, I survived. I have a chart that went down to the right. Fortunately, I looked at it. It’s my all-time favorite piece of paper. It went down, and I looked to the right, and I said, ‘Was that luck? Was that God?’ I think it was God that did that. I really do.”

WorldTribune.com columnist Wayne Allyn Root bluntly said Trump has been chosen by God:

“He’s not perfect. He’s not a god. He’s a human, although I believe super-human. But Trump is clearly chosen by God for this role, at this time and place – to save America and make America great again.”

Root continued: “Like the heroes of the Bible, Trump is a courageous warrior, with a killer instinct, perhaps you might call him a Barbarian, chosen by God to FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT! And to protect our country, our values, and our childrens’ future.”

Root is author of multiple books and has a television show, “The ROOT Reaction” on Real America’s Voice TV.

On social media, Trump said: “There’s something going on. I mean, perhaps it’s God wanting me to be president, to save this country. Nobody knows.”

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

Don’t Trust AI With the News and Your Children’s Future