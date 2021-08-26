Wisconsin House speaker calls for 2020 ‘cyber forensic audit’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 26, 2021

Wisconsin House Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday called for a “cyber forensic audit” of the state’s 2020 election results.

Vos traveled by private plane with former President Donald Trump to attend Trump’s rally in Alabama on Saturday, NBC15 reported.

According to a press release, Vos spent the day sharing with Trump his plans to restore integrity and trust in elections in Wisconsin.

“While our attempts to make common sense election reforms to close loopholes and standardize procedures were vetoed by Governor Evers, we have doubled down on our top-to-bottom investigation by Special Counsel Justice Michael Gableman,” says Vos. “We will do whatever it takes to help Justice Gableman uncover reports of systematic fraud in our forensic audit.”

Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft noted: “This is the first time Speaker Vos has promoted a cyber forensic audit so this is big news.”

Voting integrity organization Look Ahead America recently released their evaluation of the Nov. 3 election in Wisconsin showing, according to their research, that some 157,000 illegal ballots were cast in the election.

Joe Biden reportedly won Wisconsin by about 20,000 votes.

Republican state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who chairs the Wisconsin Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, said in a press release last month that “voters have made it clear that they want a thorough cyber-forensic examination of tabulators, ballot marking devices, and other election equipment, which I will be helping facilitate on behalf of the committee as chair.”

Brandtjen added: “IP addresses, chain of custody on ballots, and audit trail logs must be thoroughly inspected by cyber-audit technicians… While Wisconsin is in the process of an election audit, I will be working to ensure that it is augmented with expertise and resources to ensure a comprehensive, forensic examination.”

