Will Democrat Congressman face hard time in the ‘American gulag’?

October 1, 2023

U.S. Capitol Police and the House Administration Committee, which oversees House operations and Capitol security, are reportedly investigating after New York Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman was seen on security video pulling a fire alarm in the Capitol moments before the House was scheduled to vote on a bill to prevent a government shutdown.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that he would speak with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries about the incident and what should happen to Bowman, who is a member of the leftist Squad.

“This should not go without punishment,” McCarthy said. “This is embarrassing. You’re elected to be a member of Congress, you pull a fire alarm in the minutes, hours before the government being shut down, trying to dictate the government would shut down.”

Independent journalist Julie Kelly noted that at least 317 Jan. 6 defendants, including former President Donald Trump, have been charged with corruptly obstructing, influencing, or impeding an official proceeding, or attempting to do so.

A spokesperson for Bowman claimed that he “did not realize he would trigger a building alarm” when he pulled the alarm, and that Bowman “regrets any confusion.”

“Not one person on Jan. 6 pulled a fire alarm to stop proceedings,” conservative commentator Jack Posobiec noted in a social media post. “Think about the implications of that.”

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene noted: “Jamaal Bowman must be treated exactly the same as Jan. 6 defendants. He was a school principal. He knows exactly what pulling a fire alarm means. He did it while the Dems were trying to stall for time for the Senate and the Dem whip had just called for a motion to adjourn. My office is in the Cannon building. When Jamaal pulled the fire alarm, the entire building had to be evacuated. Everyone had to go down the stairs to get out and I waited until my entire staff was out before I went to vote. We couldn’t go back in for over an hour.”

Under D.C. law, people convicted of knowingly or willfully giving a false alarm of fire within the city can be hit with a misdemeanor fine of up to $100 and imprisonment of up to six months.

McCarthy’s 45-day stopgap bill, which includes $16 billion in disaster aid and continues funding the government at the current fiscal year’s levels while not approving any new aid for Ukraine, was passed by a large margin, with all but one Democrat voting in favor and 90 Republicans voting against.

Isn’t that what Jan 6 defendants did? Obstructed official proceedings?

