Why was Joe Biden all smiles in Trump meeting?

by WorldTribune Staff, November 15, 2024 Real World News



The 2020 campaign of Joe Biden and his 4 year residency at the White House lingers in the collective memory as a collage of conflicting, sometimes bewildering images and video clips. Many have noticed, therefore, that he is a changed man since being forced out of the 2024 presidential campaign by his own party.

A cordial, and even beaming Joe Biden hosted President-elect Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday.

Why was Biden all smiles?

In his remaining time in the White House, Biden has said he would not pardon his son Hunter. Making the rounds in the D.C. rumor mill, however, is the nugget that President Donald Trump in his second term would consider a pardon for Hunter Biden. Does that extend to Joe and other members of the so-called “Biden Crime Family” as well?

In October 2022, the Marco Polo research group released its findings on its investigation of the Hunter Biden laptop. The group said it found more than 450 “documented violations” of state and federal laws and regulations by the Biden family.

In an interview on OANN’s Fine Point broadcast, Marco Polo founder and 2024 Press Freedom Prize recipient Garrett Ziegler contended that for the Bidens to skate would be a major miscarriage of justice:

We’re going to be taking Andrew Weissman and others at their word that no body is above the law, and the law states that Hunter Biden will be sentenced in Delaware on Dec. 12 and on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles. He faces six felonies and six misdemeanors. I’m not sure whether Donald Trump will pardon him. I don’t think he should at all. … I personally believe he should spend multiple years in a federal prison even if it is a Club Fed situation. This is a man who has committed dozens of federal felonies and was only charged for a couple of stupid ones in my opinion: Tax evasion and gun charges when it should have been money laundering and FARA (Foreign Agents Registration Act).

Ziegler served in the Trump White House under Trade Advisor Peter Navarro as a policy analyst and Associate Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy (OTMP).

Although the Biden political era is over, the Biden legal team is still aggressively targeting the Marco Polo group with lawfare, Ziegler noted:

Our trial was just set for September 2025. They’re really going after us. They dropped it against Rudy. They want to impose costs on us because we were fearless in putting together these data bases of his emails and photos.

Why?

Our data bases are viewed by thousands of people every single day….. . We are never going to take them down. We see our mission as a presidential archive. They want to stop that. They have asked a federal judge, someone who Joey appointed, someone who we asked to recuse himself, to take down our web site.

Ziegler also discussed what’s at stake in a future Department of Justice and the need for someone like Matt Gaetz who he said is viewed by Democrats who have worked with him as extremely sharp and potentially the most powerful Attorney General in history:

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!