Why? ‘They want to cheat’; RINOS join Left in fighting new Georgia election rules

Democrats have unleashed top election meddler Marc Elias and have been joined by prominent RINOs [Republicans In Name Only] in seeking to undo two new rules passed by the Georgia State Election Board aimed at ensuring the number of votes tabulated in all elections is the same as the number of individuals voting.

The Georgia board recently approved Rule 183-1-12-.12, which requires all voting precincts in the state to ensure the number of votes counted equals the number of ballots cast.

The rule requires that the “hand count ballot totals” match the “numbers recorded on the precinct poll pads, ballot marking devices … and scanner recap forms.”

The board also approved a separate rule, Rule 183-1-12-.02, which clarifies that county election boards have the right to make “reasonable inquiry that the tabulation and canvassing of the election are complete and accurate” before certifying election results.

A group calling itself Fair Fight Action has launched an effort to convince Gov. Brian Kemp to “take action” against the board.

The group, accusing “MAGA extremists” of “rigging” elections via the Georgia board’s rules, states in an online petition:

Pro-Trump members of the un-elected Georgia Election Board are changing election rules in ways that could help Trump and sow chaos with the state’s election results. Some of the changes conflict with state law and were drafted in secret with election deniers and pro-Trump local election officials.

Ethics complaints were filed against the Election Board members, who engaged in illegal and unethical actions, and sent to Governor Brian Kemp. Kemp is required by law to hold a hearing and collect evidence, but so far, he has done nothing.

A letter (see below) signed by 16 old guard RINOs, including officials in the George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush administrations, a former Republican Minnesota governor, and members of Congress from the 1970s to 1990s, calls on Kemp to “act on the ethics complaints” against Republicans on the Georgia State Election Board whose votes led to passage of the new rules.

Independent political analyst and former Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington noted in a social media post: “This is a coordinated effort. Fulton County, RINOs, and the Radical Left are all fighting hard against basic common sense election rules. They don’t want to reconcile the number of votes with voters because they want to cheat.”

Brianna Lyman wrote for The Federalist: “The attack is part of a nationwide pressure campaign by left-wing activists and their media allies to force election officials to rubber-stamp election results without asking questions like: Does the number of voters recorded equal the number of ballots?”

Lyman pointed to a Butte-Silver Bow County, Montana primary election held in June in which a recount discovered that 1,131 more votes were counted than voters who voted.

Election officials are not entirely sure what happened, though Butte-Silver Bow County Clerk and Recorder Linda Sajor-Joyce told leaders she believes the extra ballots were from sample data that had not been cleared from the software by Election Day, according to KTVH.

As a result of the discrepancy, officials declared the wrong winner in a Republican precinct committeeman race and declared the wrong candidate to be the frontrunner in the race for county attorney general.

