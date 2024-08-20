Why these Democrats skipped the convention

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 20, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Several Democrats in Congress running for re-election decided it was a good idea not to jump on the trans train to Marxism … otherwise known as the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

Sen. Jon Tester, the only Democrat member of Congress in deep red Montana, skipped the DNC for a fundraiser, according to the Montana Free Press.

Tester has yet to endorse Kamala Harris, and he was Montana’s only delegate to withhold a vote backing Harris, according to Montana Public Radio.

Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada figured it was a safer bet to gamble where the house always wins than at the DNC in Chicago. Rosen told The New York Times that she felt the need to stay in her home state to campaign this week.

Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio does not have as far to go as Tester or Rosen, but he, too, has decided to avoid the DNC. Brown told CNN he rarely attends conventions. According to The Hill, Brown has attended each convention during his time in Congress.

In the House, Democrat Reps. Yadira Caraveo of Colorado, Val Hoyle of Oregon, Mary Peltola of Alaska, and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington are all taking a powder on the DNC this week.

Meanwhile, these political analysts watched the DNC Monday night so we didn’t have to:

Liz Harrington noted: “Kind of audacious to talk about ‘threats of dictatorship’ when you just installed one of the most unpopular politicians in the country as your nominee without a single vote.”

Jack Posobiec posted on social media: “BREAKING: Hillary smiles and nods coldly as entire DNC crowd chants ‘Lock Him Up, Lock Him Up.’ Trump is set to be sentenced by a Democrat judge in one month. Hillary just declared, ‘We have him on the run now!’ about Trump, one month after he was shot and nearly killed by a crazed leftist murderer.

“Hillary and Kamala: Two women who couldn’t do anything without men putting them in their position in the first place.

“This isn’t high energy at all. This is low energy. It’s not like RNC. It’s a snoozefest, you already know what everyone was going to say. No surprises. No moments. And you can tell none of them really care about Kamala.”

