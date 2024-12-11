Why do feds want to lock up man central to putting bitcoin on the map?

Roger Ver, one of the earliest investors in bitcoin, is facing more than 100 years in prison in the United States.

According to a Department of Justice press release, the 45-year-old former California resident who took on St. Kitts and Nevis citizenry, is charged with three counts of mail fraud, two counts of tax evasion, and three counts of subscription to a false tax return.

Ver, who faces potential extradition to the United States from Spain, strongly contests the charges in an interview with Tucker Carlson:

