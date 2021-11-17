Why did Kamala Harris goes to Paris? To salute the Soros one-world government movement

Special to WorldTribune.com, November 17, 2021

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer

Our beloved Vice President Kamala Harris is back in America after having flown to France to attend something called the Paris Peace Forum.

What is it? Read on and check the list of “partners” below.

The Paris Peace Forum has a frightening mission statement (bold added throughout this column):

Our world is not going in the right direction.

States are competing hard for advantage and populism is undermining the institutions and mechanisms for collective action. Democratic spaces are shrinking and inequalities are widening. Military expenditures are growing fast while the United Nations budget is cut. International norms, in particular, human rights, are disregarded. The Internet is becoming a jungle where data is hacked and fake news spread. International justice if being questioned. And we are losing the race against global warming.

Here is what the Forum does: Prop up the ruling establishment for the New World Order:

We support, improve, and complement multilateral institutions.

Multilateral organizations with universal membership have legitimate mandates for the creation of rules and mechanisms to solve transnational problems. We pick up the slack when these institutions cannot act or when the solutions proposed are insufficient.

We are multi-stakeholder.

We foster hybrid coalitions by gathering old and new actors of global governance: states and international organizations, but also NGOs, companies, foundations, philanthropic organizations, development agencies, religious groups, trade unions, think tanks, universities, and civil society at large.

Now let’s check out some of the Paris Peace Forum’s people.

Mark Malloch Brown, President of progressive globalist billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, is a member of the General Assembly for this prestigious annual gathering.

Huiyao (Henry) Wang, Founder and President of the Center for China and Globalization, a Beijing-based think tank widely reported to have tight ties to the ruling communist government, is on the Steering Committee:

Dr. Henry Wang is another one of our speakers! President and founder of the Center for #China and #Globalization, & a member of our steering committee, he will be offering his expertise on #braindrain and #globaltalent flow! Hear from him directly: https://t.co/J7aBUxR9TK pic.twitter.com/kTRRImQTax — Paris Peace Forum (@ParisPeaceForum) October 17, 2019

Lovely:

While attending the 2019 @ParisPeaceForum, CCG President Dr. @HuiyaoWang presented CCG's newly-published "Handbook on China and Globalization" to the Paris Peace Forum Library. pic.twitter.com/pJVdlO0WH4 — Center for China and Globalization (@CCG_org) November 15, 2019

From a 2018 Hudson Institute article about Wang:

Wang is also a “Standing Director of China Overseas Friendship Association of The Ministry of United Front,” according to his CV on his homepage….

Why does this all matter? For most people, the United Front Work Department sounds like a relic of a distant Cold War past. Not so for Secretary General Xi Jinping, who has elevated and expanded United Front activities, seeing it as a “magic weapon” to co-opt Chinese diaspora communities, build relationships with Western enablers, and “make the foreign serve” the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its goals. Compared to Russia’s quicker interference operations, the Chinese Communist Party builds varied and long-standing relationships. Russia wants to create disruptions inside democracies, whereas the CCP wants to change how democracies speak and think about the People’s Republic of China. The main goal is to make the world safe for continued Communist Party rule in China, which means quelling dissenting and negative voices at home and abroad.

In November, Wang was among notable Chinese figures openly celebrating Joe Biden’s electoral “win” in the controversial 2020 presidential election:

Wang Huiyao, president of the Center for China and Globalization, a thinktank in Beijing, said he believed Biden would adopt a multilateral approach in engaging with China. “Under Biden’s administration China and the US will engage in many forms of dialogue and discussion that will stabilise the situation,” he said.

Paris Peace Forum “Strategic Partners” include:

Microsoft

European Commission

Open Society Foundations

“Main Partners” include:

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Ford Foundation

Rockefeller Foundation

“Grand Partners” include:

Bloomberg Philanthropies

YouTube

“Partners” include:

Twitter

“Institutional Partners” include:

Council of Europe

European Parliament

International Chamber of Commerce

International Monetary Fund

UNESCO

World Bank

World Trade Organization

“Media Partners” include:

AFP

CNBC

CNN

Foreign Policy

Politico

New York Times

“Event Partners” include:

Generation Equality Forum

Global Citizen

Munich Security Conference

“Academic Partners” include:

Pew Research Center

Key Point worth reiterating: All these big-brand organizations are committed to the belief that “Multilateral organizations with universal membership have legitimate mandates for the creation of rules and mechanisms to solve transnational problems.”

According to the Forum’s 2019 annual report, “Strategic Partners” donated “between €500,000 and €700,000”

Open Society Foundations was a Strategic Partner in 2019 as well.

There were only TWO Strategic Partners at that steep price in 2020 — The European Commission and Open Society Foundations.

Soros should love what he is paying for.

Pascal Lamy, President of the Paris Peace Forum, in his forward to the 2019 annual report, said this:

Hence our specific endeavor: inventing new avenues to global governance based on solutions and on the huge potential of both state and non-state actors to propose and engage….

While we have a long way to go, and recognize this whole enterprise is much of an experiment in global political statecraft, with a trial-and-error process which forces humility, we believe that the affluence and enthusiasm of the first two editions, and more importantly the first results obtained by the SCUP, show how quickly the Paris Peace Forum can start biting into reality.

Spookily but unsurprisingly, cracking down on the Internet and strictly controlling information was a special focus of the 2021 event attended by Harris. Some of the events listed:

Governing the digital transition: global partnerships for an open and free Internet

Paris Agenda for Technology and the Digital Domain

Curbing harmful content: Social media for peace

Enabling media markets to work for democracy

Promoting information integrity through the Journalism Trust Initiative (JTI)

Truth be told: Fighting fake news and sharing reliable information

From a synopsis of the last event listed above:

The recent Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the phenomenon of infodemics: the volume and speed of dissemination of false or misleading information are unprecedented in this digital age, facilitated by the development of new technologies and social media. It has become essential to fight against fake news that creates mistrust and undermines the credibility of institutions and authorities. This session will showcase actionable solutions that help restore citizen trust in information, equip them with the knowledge and tools to recognize and promote accurate information, and mitigate the damage caused by misinformation.

But perhaps the most jarring aspect of the Paris Peace Forum is that it is a particularly noticeable way to observe the Soros Puppets in action.

Kamala Harris is without doubt one such puppet, part of a stable of Western leaders that includes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron.

Amazingly, Harris – the sitting Vice President of the United States of America – had to pre-record a speech for a Soros political front group whose meeting last week she was forced to miss because she had to fly to France to attend a Soros international conference instead.

That is how owned this woman is.

Speaking of owned, here is Trudeau bashing nationalism and populism at the 2018 event:

Trudeau @ParisPeaceForum today explains attacks on the media lead to increased cynicism and an ill informed populace, who then become fearful and look to easy answers: populism, nationalism, closing borders, shutting down trade and xenophobia pic.twitter.com/PJcHgtbaI1 — Kelly Canuck🍁 (@KellyCanuckTO) November 12, 2018

And here is Macron slamming “the risk of division, nationalism, inward-looking attitudes, the great fears which can cause democracy to doubt itself, the lack of international cooperation…” while announcing the debut Forum in July 2018:

Division, nationalism, clinging to identity…current events provide proof each day: peace is in danger. To preserve it, join us in Paris on 11 November 2018. — Paris Peace Forum (@ParisPeaceForum) July 3, 2018

Corporate betrayal of nations’ citizenry via the refugee invasion is also a staple of the event:

The “Private Sector for Refugees” initiative #PS4R brings together a coalition of private sector and development partners to boost the role of business in promoting refugee employment, investment, entrepreneurship and production of refugee-focused goods and services. pic.twitter.com/tQMtCEiZRR — Paris Peace Forum (@ParisPeaceForum) October 27, 2020

This is what Joe Biden meant in February when he promised the ultra-elitist Munich Security Conference that “America is back.” He was pledging that the United States would re-assume its nearly three-decade role as a full partner in the effort to create a one-world international government after a tragic four-year vulgarly patriotic hiatus.

Joe Schaeffer is the former Managing Editor of The Washington Times National Weekly Edition. His columns appear at WorldTribune.com and FreePressInternational.org.

