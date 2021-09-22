Why aren’t more Croatians vaccinated? ‘I don’t care,’ president tells reporter

by WorldTribune Staff, September 22, 2021

The president of Croatia is breaking with his leftist and globalist contemporaries on vaccine mandates.

When a reporter pointedly suggested that Croatia is “not sufficiently vaccinated, unlike the E.U. average. We are only at 50 percent,” President Zoran Milanović responded: “I don’t care. We’re vaccinated enough and everyone knows it.”

Croatians should have the freedom to accept the risks of becoming infected with Covid on their own terms, Milanović said.

“We need to know what the goal of this frenzy is. If the goal is to completely eradicate the virus, then we have the goal. I have not heard that this is the goal. If someone tells me it’s a goal, I will tell him he’s out of his mind,” Milanović added.

“I start every day with CNN and those few channels and I wonder if I am normal or are they crazy,” he said. “They spread panic. They do it from the beginning.”

Milanović added: “There is no life without risk, without the possibility of getting sick. People get sick from a thousand other more serious things, and while that’s happening we’ve been talking about Covid-19 for a year and a half.”

