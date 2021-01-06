‘Whose House, our House’: Pro-Trump demonstrators storm the Capitol

BREAKING . . .

Trump supporters breached the Capitol building after a speech by President Donald Trump in Washington, DC on Wednesday.

Video shows a group of supporters fighting with federal police, with supporters having torn down layers of security fencing in an attempt to occupy the building, according to video obtained by The Blaze’s Elijah Schaffer.

“Patriots have stormed the Capitol building ground and are breaching federal barriers and police in the masses,” said Schaffer. “No cell service but video coming. Non lethal force in effect. Full unlawful assembly in display. Never seen anything like this. Insane. Thousands occupying.”

