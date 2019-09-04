Whoopi Goldberg, John O’Hurley slam call to blacklist Trump supporters in Hollywood

by WorldTribune Staff, September 4, 2019

There was a time when naming names was verboten in Hollywood. In the Trump era, however, leftists in Tinseltown have developed an affinity for the blacklist.

Following a tweet by The Hollywood Reporter that President Donald Trump would be appearing at a Sept. 17 fundraiser in Beverly Hills, Will & Grace stars Debra Messing and Eric McCormack sent out the call to name names.

Messing tweeted: “Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know.”

McCormack tweeted in response to The Hollywood Reporter’s tweet: “Hey, @THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx.”

In the wake of their call to blacklist Trump supporters in Hollywood, Messing and McCormack were scorched by The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg and Seinfeld actor John O’Hurley.

“This is not a good idea, okay? Your idea of who you don’t want to work with is your personal business. Do not encourage people to print out lists because the next list that comes out, your name will be on, and then people will be coming after you!” Goldberg said.

“In this country, people can vote for who they want to,” Goldberg added. “That is one of the great rights of this country. You don’t have to like it, but we don’t go after people because we don’t like who they voted for. We don’t go after them that way. We can talk about issues and stuff, but we don’t print out lists.”

In a Fox News interview, O’Hurley said of Messing and McCormack: “Let me just say I’m embarrassed for both of them because I know them both, I’ve worked with Debra before. They’re both smart people. … They do wonderful work.”

O’Hurley continued: “But they’re pushing a case that falls apart from the sheer weight of its lunacy, as though the Hollywood community needs to be purged of this social and intellectual hygiene problem called conservative thinking. It underscores the fact that we aren’t receptive to a diversity of thought which is the exact opposite of what you feel the liberal way would be, and I find that obscene.”

Trump responded to Messing, tweeting: “I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice, and when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me ‘Sir.’ How times have changed!”

McCormack on Sept. 3 attempted to clarify his stance, telling his followers on Instagram that he doesn’t support “blacklists.”

“I want to be clear about my social media post from last week, which has been misinterpreted in a very upsetting way,” McCormack said. “I absolutely do not support blacklists or discrimination of any kind, as anyone who knows me would attest. I’d simply like to understand where Trump’s major donations are coming from, which is a matter of public record.”

Messing also recently promoted a sign posted outside of an Alabama church which said African-Americans who support Trump have a “mental illness.”

O’Hurley said of the Left: “I think they have the bully pulpit right now to say it out loud. I think there is a nature among liberal thinkers to form packs, to form groups, whereas the conservative mind is basically an individual, and they’re tougher to find.”

“It’s very difficult to be a conservative in Hollywood,” O’Hurley said. “Even though there are many of us, you do feel you are an island fighting the storm… all viewpoints must be observed and respected.”

