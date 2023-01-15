Who pioneered the mishandling of classified documents? Team Bill-Hill

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 15, 2023

Joe Biden’s keeping of classified documents in a garage at his private residence is a new chapter in a book on how to mishandle the U.S.’s most sensitive secrets that was authored by the Clinton empire.

Bill Clinton’s CIA Director, John Deutch, wrote the first chapter in the Clinton classified chronicles.

Deutch was Clinton’s chief of the CIA between May 1995 and December 1996. After he left the spy agency, classified information was discovered on the government-owned laptop he was using at his home.

Deutch had “stored large amounts of sensitive intelligence on the laptop designated for the storage of only unclassified information,” Mark Hyman noted in a Jan. 14 substack.com analysis.

“Moreover, the laptop was connected to a modem, which made all of the information vulnerable to exploitation by hostile governments. “As the former DCI, Deutch would have been a high priority target for exploitation by hostile governments, including Russia, China and North Korea, and terrorist organizations. Mishandling of classified information is a serious breach of security for persons working with such information.”

An investigation by the Department of Justice confirmed that Deutch knowingly mishandled classified information.

In April 1999, Attorney General Janet Reno declined to pursue criminal charges against him.

Two years later, Deutch finally admitted his guilt in improperly safeguarding classified material. He was negotiating a plea agreement with DOJ officials when Bill Clinton pardoned him on Jan. 20, 2001.

Chapter two came via Hillary Clinton, who served as the secretary of state for President Barack Obama between January 2009 and January 2013, “began and ended her tenure by violating federal law and concealing her email communications from the State Department, Congress, the national archivist, and the public,” Hyman noted.

Hillary’s unsecured server did not have necessary security protections to safeguard the system from penetration by hostile state and non-state actors. Officials of the National Archives and Records Administration called it a serious breach.

“A large amount of very sensitive intelligence was stored on Clinton’s server, which was not approved for the storage of classified information. Moreover, the server was connected to unsecured public communications systems, which made all of the information vulnerable for exploitation by hostile governments. As the current secretary of state, Clinton was one of the highest priority targets for exploitation by hostile governments and terrorist organizations. Mishandling of classified information is a serious breach of security,” Hyman noted.

On July 1, 2016, FBI Director James Comey announced the FBI investigation into Clinton’s mishandling of classified material was complete. “Although we did not find clear evidence that Secretary Clinton or her colleagues intended to violate laws governing the handling of classified information,” Comey said, “there is evidence that they were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information.”

Comey decided he would not make a criminal referral.

Consequences?

If some low-ranking government employee or contractor had been caught with sensitive classified documents, they would face severe penalties, including job loss and federal prosecution. When the offender is a prominent member of the Democrat ruling class, however, the outcome is much different.

Given past history and knowing who exactly is running the show at the DOJ, the closest Joe Biden will ever come to a jail cell was the time he falsely claimed to have been arrested while trying to see Nelson Mandela in South Africa.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish