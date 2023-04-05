Who is Matt Colangelo? DOJ role in historic indictment compared to Stalin tactics

by WorldTribune Staff, April 5, 2023

When Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg needed a closer in his unprecedented case against former President Donald Trump, he had one of Attorney General Merrick Garland’s henchmen warming up in the bullpen.

Matt Colangelo is that Department of Justice closer and the link, if one was needed, between the Biden Administration’s judicial branch of government and the prosecution of the leading opposition candidate for the presidency in 2024.

“To put it simply: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg showed his prosecutor Matt Colangelo the man (Trump), & Colangelo showed [read: created] Bragg the ‘crime,’ ” Trump White House adviser and Marco Polo research group founder Garrett Ziegler noted at substack.com.

“Colangelo was called in from Merrick Garland’s DOJ to lead the prosecution against Trump.”

Ziegler pointed out that “even the New York Times” understood what Colangelo’s role would be in the pursuit of Trump.

A Dec. 5, 2022 piece in the NY Times by Jonah E. Bromwich was headlined: “Manhattan D.A. Hires Ex-Justice Official to Help Lead Trump Inquiry”.

The subhead stated: “The official, Matthew Colangelo, also worked on the New York attorney general’s investigation of the former president.”

On Tuesday, Colangelo “delivered for his superiors — & got a good seat in the house to take it in,” Ziegler noted (see photo published in his substack.com column.)

Ziegler went on to note that Colangelo “channeled his inner Lavrentiy Beria.”

Who is Lavrentiy Beria?

Michael Henry wrote the following in The Oxford Eagle: “Lavrentiy Beria, the most ruthless and longest-serving secret police chief in Joseph Stalin’s reign of terror in Russia and Eastern Europe, bragged that he could prove criminal conduct on anyone, even the innocent. ‘Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime’ was Beria’s infamous boast. He served as deputy premier from 1941 until Stalin’s death in 1953, supervising the expansion of the gulags and other secret detention facilities for political prisoners. … Beria targeted ‘the man’ first, then proceeded to find or fabricate a crime. Beria’s modus operandi was to presume the man guilty, and fill in the blanks later. By contrast, under the United States Constitution, there’s a presumption of innocence that emanates from the 5th, 6th, and 14th Amendments, as set forth in Coffin vs. U.S. (1895).”

Colangelo, a Harvard Law School grad, was formerly a Management Consultant at Bain & Company in Boston; Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the DOJ; Chief of Staff to Department of Labor Secretary Tom Perez; Executive Deputy Attorney General for Social Justice under disgraced New York AG Eric Schneiderman; and Associate Attorney General at the DOJ (acting).

Schneiderman abruptly resigned as state AG in May 2018 amid accusations by four women that during sex he would get drunk and choke and hit them.

After hiring him in December 2022, Bragg said Colangelo “brings a wealth of economic justice experience combined with complex white-collar investigations, and he has the sound judgment and integrity needed to pursue justice against powerful people and institutions when they abuse their power.”

Colangelo said at the time: “I am honored to reunite with District Attorney Bragg, my former colleague and a deeply experienced prosecutor committed to public safety in his hometown. … assisting with the District Attorney’s focus on financial crimes will promote confidence in the legal system by making clear that the same rules apply to everyone — no matter how powerful.”

“Same rules”?

