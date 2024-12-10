Who is Luigi Mangione? Suspect charged in murder of health care CEO is Ivy Leaguer from wealthy family

by WorldTribune Staff, December 10, 2024 Real World News



A 26-year-old man was arrested on Monday and charged with murder in the killing in midtown Manhattan last week of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Luigi Mangione was charged in New York on suspicion of one count of second-degree murder with intent, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree possession of a forged document, and one count of third-degree possession of a weapon, according to online court documents.

Who exactly is Luigi Mangione?

Immediately following the killing of Thompson, social media sites lit up with people celebrating the targeting of an executive for a health care firm which received 1 out 5 stars on the Better Business Bureau website from 1,400 customers.

“But when the alleged shooter turned out to be Luigi Mangione, an Ivy League-educated son of privilege, some of the air went out of the insurance company hate. The son of a gazillionaire real estate philanthropist in Maryland isn’t the righteous revolutionary folks with their laughing emojis wanted,” columnist David Mastio wrote on Monday in the Kansas City Star.

Mangione, a University of Pennsylvania grad from a prominent Maryland real estate family, was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania after a customer recognized him from a surveillance photo. Police reported finding a gun, mask, and writings suggesting anger with corporate America.

Mangione was sitting in the rear of the McDonald’s wearing a blue medical mask and looking at a laptop computer, court documents said.

Altoona Police Officer Tyler Frye said he and his partner recognized the suspect immediately when he pulled down his mask. “We just didn’t think twice about it. We knew that was our guy,” he said.

When one of the officers asked if he’d been to New York recently, he “became quiet and started to shake,” according to a criminal complaint based on the officers’ accounts of the arrest.

In his backpack, police found a black, 3D-printed pistol and a 3D-printed black silencer, the complaint said.

Mangione had clothing and a mask similar to those worn by the shooter and a fraudulent New Jersey ID matching one the suspect used to check into a New York City hostel before the shooting, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. Mangione also had a passport and $10,000 in cash — $2,000 of it in foreign currency, authorities said.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said Mangione was born and raised in Maryland, has ties to San Francisco, and a last known address in Honolulu.

“Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest,” Mangione’s family said in a statement posted on social media late Monday by his cousin, Maryland lawmaker Nino Mangione. “We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved.”

Mangione was arraigned and ordered held without bail during a brief court hearing.

Mangione attended an elite Baltimore prep school, graduating as valedictorian in 2016, according to the school’s website. He went on to earn undergraduate and graduate degrees in computer science in 2020 from the University of Pennsylvania, a school spokesperson said.

More clues turned up on social media and video footage of him screaming at reporters and indications he follows transhumanist Yuval Noah.

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!