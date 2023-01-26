Who elected Big Tech? Facebook lifts Trump’s suspension but with a warning

by WorldTribune Staff, January 26, 2023

Former President Donald Trump‘s Facebook and Instagram accounts will be reinstated “in the coming weeks,” parent company Meta said.

“The public should be able to hear what politicians are saying so they can make informed choices,” Meta said in a statement on Wednesday.

Meta’s head of global affairs, Nick Clegg, said that the company had concluded that what it claimed was the “risk to public safety” that led to Trump’s original suspension from the platforms more than two years ago had receded adequately, so a continued ban on his accounts wasn’t justifiable, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Clegg warned however that Meta would closely monitor Trump’s accounts if he were to return to the platforms.

Behave.

“In light of his violations, he now also faces heightened penalties for repeat offenses,” said Clegg, who claimed that such heightened enforcement would occur in future instances when public figures suspended for what Facebook determined was “encouraging potential civil unrest” are reinstated to the platforms.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said: “Such a thing should never again happen to a sitting President, or anybody else who is not deserving of retribution!”

Meta suspended Mr. Trump’s Facebook account indefinitely in January 2021 after determining that he had praised violence allegedly committed by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the U.S. and around the world,” Mark Zuckerberg said at the time.

Trump had 34 million followers on Facebook.

Elon Musk last year reinstated Trump’s Twitter account, but Trump has yet to resume tweeting.

