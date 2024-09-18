White House won’t back off central talking point: Trump is a ‘threat’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 18, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Donald Trump is a “threat.” That one-word narrative has been justification for the Left’s campaign strategy and dominant media narrative since 2016.

And with less than two months until the election, it is apparently too late to change now despite two assassination attempts in two months.

After he was rushed off his Trump International golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday because the Secret Service discovered a gunman in the bushes, Trump slammed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for engaging in “rhetoric” that is causing him to be “shot at.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted on Tuesday that it is perfectly appropriate for her, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and anybody else in the White House to refer Trump as a “threat” because of his alleged J6 role.

Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre: “How many more assassination attempts on Donald Trump until the president and vice president and you pick a different word to describe Trump, other than ‘threat?’”

Jean-Pierre responded by saying she completely disagreed with the premise of Doocy’s question, calling the way he asked it “incredibly dangerous” because Americans are watching.

“We’re using examples,” Jean-Pierre said, again defending her use of the word when referring to Trump.

“We’re not just saying that just to say it. January 6, Peter, January 6. Wait, January. 6. How many times do I have to? — January 6, 2021! That is a fact, what was reported, what happened on that day… and we have, at the same time, denounced political violence over and over.”

She signed off with a final reprimand: “We also have to be careful on how you’re asking me these questions. People are watching and what you were saying about us raising political violent rhetoric, whatever, however you just formulated it — this is an administration that has denounced and condemned any type of political rhetoric or violence.”

It is not only the White House press office that is sticking with the one-word narrative, as the following demonstrates:

