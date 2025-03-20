White House: Who elected these judges to run our nation and its armed forces?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 20, 2025 Real World News



In recent days, Obama-appointed Judge James Boasberg blocked President Donald Trump from deporting violent illegal alien gang members, and Biden-appointed Judge Ana Reyes blocked Trump’s order banning trans individuals from the military.

Trump on Truth Social issued a stark warning:

“If a President doesn’t have the right to throw murderers, and other criminals, out of our Country because a Radical Left Lunatic Judge wants to assume the role of President, then our Country is in very big trouble, and destined to fail!”

Writing for The Spectator on March 14, Scott McKay noted: “The number of absurdly partisan judicial orders purporting to thwart the Trump administration’s executive actions — whether deporting illegal aliens, scrubbing the federal budget, laying off superfluous or unproductive federal employees, or other items that involve things purely within the purview of Article II powers under the Constitution — has only grown.

“We’ve had a federal judge order President Trump to rehire 30,000 federal employees he laid off. We’ve had more than one order him to spend money which violated an executive order he’d given.

“And over the weekend, one of the silliest and most corrupt judges in America, James Boasberg of the federal district court in Washington, DC, actually ordered the Trump administration to turn planes around that were in the process of deporting Tren de Aragua gang members to a prison in El Salvador.”

Here is a look at other judges who have blocked Trump’s agenda early in his second term:

Brendan Hurson: In February, the U.S. District Court for Maryland judge blocked the Trump Administration from cutting federal funds to hospitals that provide transgender treatments to children.

Adam Abelson: The U.S. District Court for Maryland judge granted a preliminary injunction last month blocking parts of an executive order banning diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs within the federal government.

Amir Ali: The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia judge placed a temporary injunction on Trump’s attempts to dismantle the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Loren AliKhan: The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia judge in January paused Trump’s attempts to freeze federal grants and loans. On February 25, she placed a preliminary injunction Trump’s executive order.”

William Alsup: Earlier this month, the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California judge ordered six departments—Agriculture, Defense, Energy, Interior, Treasury and Veterans Affairs—to offer reinstatement to probationary employees who were fired.

John Bates: The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia judge ordered health agencies to restore webpages that included information about transgender health care.

Amy Berman Jackson: The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia judge temporarily reinstated special counsel Hampton Dellinger, who the Trump Administration fired, but an appeals court overruled her. She also halted efforts to dismantle the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and is now weighing whether to impose a temporary injunction on the order.

Deborah Boardman: The U.S. District Court for Maryland judge placed an injunction on Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship.

James Bredar: Earlier this month, the U.S. District Court for Maryland judge blocked Trump from firing probationary employees at 18 federal agencies.

Theodore Chuang: The U.S. District Court for Maryland judge in February blocked immigration raids from taking place at houses of worship. This week, he ruled that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) likely violated the Constitution in multiple ways by dismantling USAID.

Jia Cobb: The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia judge temporarily halted the Justice Department from releasing a list of FBI agents who were involved in J6 investigations.

Rudolph Contreras: On March 4, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia judge ruled that Trump’s firing of Cathy Harris, who served on the Merit Systems Protection Board, was illegal. On Tuesday, a DOJ attorney asked an appeals court to suspend this order, the Associated Press reported.

Jesse Furman: The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York judge last week halted the deportation of Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil, who was arrested for his role in pro-Hamas protests. On Tuesday, Furman ruled that Khalil could challenge the legality of his detention but decided the case should be heard in New Jersey since that was where he was first detained.

Beryl Howell: The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia judge has ruled against two Trump orders. First, she blocked his effort to oust a member of the National Labor Relations Board, which critics say is supposed to be independent from the executive. Last week, she temporarily blocked an order to remove security credentials from Perkins Coie.

Angel Kelley: The federal judge in Boston temporarily blocked efforts to cut $4 billion in funding for health research grants in 22 states that filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration and the National Institutes of Health.

Lauren King: The district court judge in western Washington imposed a preliminary injunction that blocked Trump’s order pulling federal funds for hospitals that deliver trans treatments to minors.

Royce Lamberth: The DC judge temporarily blocked an order requiring prison officials to transfer men who identify as trans women back to men’s facilities and terminating their access to hormone therapy.

John McConnell: The federal judge in Rhode Island ordered the Trump Administration to unfreeze federal spending and later found that the administration had not complied with his order.

Julie Rubin: The district judge in Maryland ordered the Trump Administration to restore some education grants that had been terminated as part of its efforts to end DEI initiatives.

Sparkle Sooknanan: The DC judge ruled on March 12 that Trump’s firing of Susan Tsui Grundmann, a Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA) member, was unconstitutional and ordered that she be reinstated.

Jeannette Vargas: The federal judge in New York blocked DOGE from accessing Treasury Department systems that handled sensitive payment information.

Jamal Whitehead: The Washington state judge temporarily blocked Trump’s ban on people claiming asylum along the southern border.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted: “The judges in this country are acting erroneously. We have judges who are acting as partisan activists from the bench. They are trying to dictate policy from the President of the United States. They are trying to clearly slow walk this administration’s agenda, and it’s unacceptable.”

Revolver News noted: “This is not how this country is supposed to work. We didn’t elect low-level judges to call the shots. If that were the case, why even bother having a president? Might as well hand the country over to a bunch of radicals in black robes and let them run the show, right?”

McKay noted that Trump “is not bound by a pipsqueak political activist judge at the district court level” and that the president “should force those judges to get backing from the Supreme Court, the one empowered by the Constitution as an equal branch of government, in order to give weight to their rulings. It seems like that’s where we’re inevitably headed at this point. Nobody voted for judicial supremacy, you know, and it certainly wasn’t the intent of our Founding Fathers.”

California Republican Rep. Darrell Issa showed just how brazen activist judges have been during Trump’s terms in office:

