White House sets blistering mid-July pace: Fentanyl, health care, train to nowhere

by WorldTribune Staff, July 17, 2025 Real World News



After kicking off the month with the July 4 signing of President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” the White House is continuing its high energy onslaught on the status quo.

Yesterday, for example, saw initiatives aimed at stopping the smuggling of deadly fentanyl into the U.S., strengthening vulnerable hospitals and ending federal taxpayer funding of California’s “high speed train to nowhere.” And that was just the top of the list.

On July 16, surrounded by families who have lost loved ones to fentanyl, Trump officially signed the HALT Fentanyl Act into law — permanently classifying fentanyl-related substances as a Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act.

The law mandates a 10-year minimum sentence for anyone caught trafficking fentanyl into the U.S.

The president said the legislation is “delivering another defeat for the savage drug smugglers and criminals and the cartels” — and is just one of the many historic actions the Trump Administration has taken to end the carnage wrought by foreign drug cartels in our communities.

Trump was joined by a few of the millions of Americans whose lives have been permanently changed by the fentanyl epidemic:

• Greg Swan, who lost his son to fentanyl: “I would just like to say, thank you, Mr. President, for stopping the border crossings — full stop, mic drop … It was amazing what you did. We were being gaslit — and you came and lit a fire to that story, and we’re a lot safer for of it.”

• Anne Fundner, who lost her son to fentanyl: “In the last four years, fentanyl became the number one killer to Americans ages 15 to 48 … President Trump, for four years we felt ignored, but you’ve changed that … It is a lifeline for families across America in keeping our families safe … Thank you for keeping America safe for our children. This is what we voted for.”

• Jackie Siegel, who lost her daughter and sister to drug overdoses: “Mr. President, it’s an honor to be here today on behalf of our family … for this important signing.”

In a July 16 post to Truth Social, Trump touted $60 billion approved by Republicans in the “One Big Beautiful Bill” that will go toward strengthening vulnerable hospitals across the nation.

The president wrote:

Americans know we need a better Healthcare System to properly serve our Great Communities that were abandoned by the Radical Left Democrats. That is why Republicans included $50 Billion Dollars in the “ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL” — to strengthen our most vulnerable Hospitals, including those in Rural areas. BUT, EVERY DEMOCRAT VOTED AGAINST THIS FUNDING! I want to thank all of the Republicans in Congress who worked incredibly hard to make this achievement possible. OUR NATION THANKS YOU, TOO!

In another post to Truth Social on July 16, Trump announced that no more federal taxpayer money will go toward California’s long-delayed high speed rail project.

Trump wrote:

To the Law abiding, Tax paying, Hardworking Citizens of the United States of America, I am thrilled to announce that I have officially freed you from funding California’s disastrously overpriced, “HIGH SPEED TRAIN TO NOWHERE.” This boondoggle, led by the incompetent Governor of California, Gavin Newscum, has cost Taxpayers Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we have received NOTHING in return except Cost Overruns. The Railroad we were promised still does not exist, and never will. This project was Severely Overpriced, Overregulated, and NEVER DELIVERED. Thanks to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, not a SINGLE penny in Federal Dollars will go towards this Newscum SCAM ever again. This was an ill-conceived and unnecessary project, and a total waste of Taxpayer money — But no more!

Meanwhile, Maurene Comey, the daughter of disgraced ex-FBI Director James Comey, said Thursday she was fired from the powerful Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Yesterday was unexpectedly my last day in the Office. I was summarily fired via memo from Main Justice that did not give a reason for my termination,” Comey wrote in an email to colleagues which was obtained by the New York Post.

Comey — a veteran lawyer in the Southern District of New York, prosecuted Jeffrey Epstein, his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and, most recently, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Thursday that the Justice Department had made the decision to fire Comey, rejecting the notion that Trump played any role.

The DOJ refused to comment when asked to explain the reason for Comey’s firing.

“The department declines to comment on personnel matters,” spokesman Wyn Hornbuckle said.

Coca Cola? That’s another story.

WATCH: Michigan father Greg Swan speaks about the heartbreaking loss of his son, Drew, to fentanyl ahead of @POTUS signing the HALT Fentanyl Act: pic.twitter.com/FiHgEmfDTb — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 16, 2025

Angel Mom Anne Fundner thanks @POTUS for signing the HALT Fentanyl Act: “It is a lifeline for families across America in keeping our families safe… thank you so much. Thank you for keeping America safe for our children. This is what we voted for.” pic.twitter.com/tWSxzIdkPO — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 16, 2025

At @POTUS‘ signing of the HALT Fentanyl Act, Florida Angel Mom Jackie Siegel speaks about losing both her daughter and sister to drugs: “Mr. President, it’s an honor to be here today on behalf of our family… for this important signing.” pic.twitter.com/xNX0x9m75w — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 16, 2025

Beat The Press