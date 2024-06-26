White House: China balks at banning AI role in nuclear warfare decisions

FPI / June 26, 2024

Geostrategy-Direct

Should the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the deployment of nuclear weapons be restricted?

Absolutely, most would agree.

“Our position has been publicly clear for a very long time: We don’t think that autonomous systems should be getting near any decision to launch a nuclear weapon,” Tarun Chhabra, director of technology at the White House National Security Council (NSC), said during a conference on China at the Council on Foreign Relations. “That’s long-stated U.S. policy.”

China disagrees.

The communist government led by Xi Jinping has stated that it does not accept the Biden team’s policy.

Beijing’s rejection of limits on AI use for its rapidly expanding nuclear forces was made during recent talks in Geneva between U.S. and Chinese officials.

Security correspondent Bill Gertz elaborated on the implications: “Artificial intelligence will allow large-scale processing of sensor data that can track mobile missiles on land and submarines at sea, especially when combined with other new technology such as quantum sensors, according to testimony to a congressional China commission. That could destabilize strategic deterrence by undermining nuclear survivability through allowing targeting of systems once thought to be safer from attack.”

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said China balks at even holding talks on its growing nuclear arsenal.

“I think China has been reluctant to have any discussion that would in any way suggest that they’re prepared to limit a dramatic increase in their nuclear arsenal,” Campbell told the Council on Foreign Relations session.

