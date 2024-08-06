Whistleblowers: Feds place Tulsi Gabbard on Quiet Skies domestic terror watchlist

by WorldTribune Staff, August 6, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Former Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is being surveilled as part of a program which tracks suspected domestic terrorists, Federal Air Marshals whistleblowers have reported.

Gabbard, who left the Democrat Party and now appears frequently on right-leaning media outlets, has been placed on the Quiet Skies watchlist, the same TSA program that has been “weaponized against J6 defendants and their families,” UncoverDC reported on Aug. 4.

The report noted that the photo below is a screenshot from the actual Target Package used by the Federal Air Marshals to surveil Gabbard.

Gabbard is unaware she has two Explosive Detection Canine Teams, one Transportation Security Specialist (explosives), one plainclothes TSA Supervisor, and three Federal Air Marshals on every flight she boards, according to information whistleblowers first shared with Sonya LaBosco, the Executive Director of the Air Marshal National Council (AMNC), a national advocacy group for the Federal Air Marshals.

LaBosco said she believes the whistleblowers’ information shows the TSA and Homeland Security are violating citizens’ constitutional rights in a “big domestic surveillance grab” that seems to be targeting conservatives.

Reporting for UncoverDC, Wendi Strauch Mahoney noted the outlet broke a story in November 2023 about A.J. Fischer’s infant son, who continues to be enrolled in the program because his father attended the Jan. 6 Capitol protests.

“J6 attendee Bryan Smith, who served 20 years with unblemished service, is also on the list. So is Christine Crowder, the wife of an active Air Marshal. Crowder was in D.C. on Jan. 6 but did not attend the Capitol protest,” Mahoney wrote.

According to LaBosco, Gabbard’s placement on the Quiet Skies list is likely politically motivated. Air Marshals were first assigned to Gabbard on July 23, a day after she criticized Kamala Harris, Biden, and the National Security State in an interview with Laura Ingraham. Federal Air Marshals were mobilized on July 24 and assigned to their first flight with Gabbard on July 25.

Kamala Harris is not knowledgeable or strong enough to stand up to potential adversaries, or just as importantly the unelected warmongers — i.e. the Military Industrial Complex which profits from war, and the National Security State which uses these wars as a pretext to further… pic.twitter.com/1uUS6CtGii — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) July 23, 2024

