Whistleblower nurse: Majority of Delta-Covid patients at her hospital are vaccinated

by WorldTribune Staff, September 12, 2021

A nurse who has worked in a Covid ward since the pandemic began told the Stew Peters TV broadcast that the majority of patients being treated at her hospital who are infected with the Delta variant are vaccinated individuals.

The whistleblower’s commentary blows the lid off Joe Biden’s insistence that this is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

