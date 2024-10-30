Whistleblower: FBI agents told to act as ‘honeypots’ in 2016 Trump campaign

by WorldTribune Staff, October 30, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



In June 2015, then-FBI Director James Comey ordered an off-the-books criminal investigation of Donald Trump, according to a whistleblower’s report being examined by the House Judiciary Committee.

The investigation predated the Crossfire Hurricane (Trump-Russia collusion) operation.

The Judiciary Committee said the whistleblower detailed how two female FBI undercover agents infiltrated Trump’s 2016 campaign at high levels and were directed to act as “honeypots” while traveling with Trump and his campaign staff.

The undercover “honeypot” agents targeted Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, according to the whistleblower.

The whistleblower “personally knew” that Comey ordered and “personally directed” the investigation of Trump.

“The off-the-books investigation did not appear to target a specific crime but was more of what agents would describe as a fishing expedition to find something incriminating about Trump,” The Washington Times, which reviewed the whistleblower’s disclosure, reported on Tuesday.

The whistleblower said the undercover operation was hidden from Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who investigated misconduct in the FBI’s Trump-Russia collusion investigation.

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

The FBI whistleblower said the investigation ordered by Comey was closed after a newspaper obtained a photograph of one of the undercover agents and was about to publish it.

The FBI press office, according to the whistleblower’s disclosure, misled the newspaper by claiming the photograph was of an FBI informant, not an undercover agent. The FBI said the informant would be killed if the photograph was published.

Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker said the report, if true, is a “booming, egregious violation” of the rules governing the attorney general and the FBI.

“It’s an unpredicated infiltration of a presidential campaign which is sensitive,” he told The Washington Times. “It’s sensitive to the point where it would have to have been approved by the [attorney general] and … would have to be predicated. And in this case, I’m not hearing any predication. It would have to be on the books anyway, regardless.”

Don’t Trust AI With the News and Your Children’s Future