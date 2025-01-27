Where’s your loyalty AOC? ‘We’re supposed to act like money only corrupts Republicans?’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 27, 2025 Real World News



New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez let the expletives fly when she slammed Democrats in Congress for engaging in what she termed “insider trading.”

AOC, who has called for banning elected officials from stock trading to prevent insider trading, said in an interview with Jon Stewart: “It’s so crazy. I mean, like, it’s the end of the thing. Like, people think that every day people are stupid. I’m like, ‘do you all really think that people don’t see this sh*t?’ ”

Stewart noted that lawmakers are able to “sit on a committee” to get information regarding upcoming business deals and government contracts and are then are able to use that information to bolster their investment portfolios.

Ocasio-Cortez added: “And then we’re supposed to act like money only corrupts Republicans? Give me a f*cking break.”

AOC: There is insider trading in Congress pic.twitter.com/axBpQAp4yI — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 27, 2025

