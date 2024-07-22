Where’s Joe? He’s not in the White House but appears presidential, sources claim

by WorldTribune Staff, July 22, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Joe Biden has not made a public appearance since a the letter announcing he was pulling out of the 2024 election was released.

According to White House officials, Biden remained at his house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he is reportedly recovering from Covid, at the time the letter was sent out on social media on Sunday. He had no public appearances scheduled Sunday. The same goes for Monday, when his public schedule shows Biden at 10 a.m. ET was to receive his daily briefing, which is closed to the press. He had no public events scheduled for the remainder of the day.

Former President and GOP candidate Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post: “It’s not over! Tomorrow Crooked Joe Biden’s going to wake up and forget that he dropped out of the race today! Who is running our Country right now? It’s not Crooked Joe, he has no idea where he is. If he can’t run for office, he can’t run our Country!!!”

“It’s a new day and Joe Biden doesn’t remember quitting the race yesterday! He is demanding his campaign schedule and arranging talks with Presidents Xi of China, and Putin of Russia, concerning the possible start of World War 3. Biden is “sharp, decisive, energetic, angry, and ready to go!”

Political analyst Scott McKay noted of the announcement Biden was quitting the race: “They did this with a letter. It could have been written by anybody. They’ve shown us neither proof of intent nor of life. And they absolutely haven’t earned the benefit of the doubt after gaslighting us for four years that Biden was ‘sharp.’ ”

Larry Ward, president of Political Media, Inc. (PMI), noted: “There is a parallel between Covid and Kamala Coup.

“The left exerts its power through the unelected “Expert” “Trust the Science” class also known as Oligarchs. These Oligarchs told you that RFK didn’t deserve a seat at the table and demanded democrats anoint Joe Biden for re-election. The same Oligarchs said Joe was sharp as a tack and America should not believe her lying eyes. The same Oligarchs cheered on the weaponized government as it imprisoned its opponents and convicted an innocent man running for President.

“Now these Oligarchs just pulled off a coup to “Save Democracy”!?!? It’s time for America to reject the Oligarchy once and for all. The people know best. Not the Experts.”

The 81-year-old Biden said in the announcement that he would continue to carry out his duties at the White House.

Biden’s not at the White House. He’s made no public appearance since a staffer took control of his X account and announced he was not running. There’s no evidence Biden knows what happened today. Also: do we have any evidence Biden is even alive right now? This is banana… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 22, 2024

In a letter updating the status of Biden’s medical condition on Friday, Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote that Biden “completed his sixth dose of PAXLOVID this morning.”

Biden “is still experiencing a loose, non-productive cough and hoarseness, but his symptoms continue to improve steadily,” O’Connor wrote in the letter released by the White House. “His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear.”

The White House has yet to release additional details about Biden’s schedule for the rest of the week.

CNN had a meltdown and created its own Melania Trump tracker when the former First Lady wasn’t in public for a few days. We haven’t seen proof of life from the alleged president of the United States in nearly a week, even as we’re told he has chosen to drop out of the… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 22, 2024

Biden was scheduled to meet this week with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who on Monday left for Washington, D.C., where he is expected to deliver a speech before Congress on Wednesday. He is also expected to meet with Kamala Harris.

