Where’s border czar Kamala? Three Palestinian terror suspects caught crossing U.S. southern border

Three Palestinians caught illegally crossing the U.S. southern border earlier this month were found to have possible ties to terrorist organizations, a report said.

The Palestinians were among dozens of migrants who turned themselves in to border agents at the San Diego sector, the New York Post reported on Sunday.

Border agents in the San Diego sector had been warned to be on the lookout for individuals tied to Palestinian terrorist groups after the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel.

Meanwhile ‘Border Czar’ and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris stirred controversy with her public remarks on July 25, 2024 to Israel’s visiting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

“It is time for this war to end in a way where Israel is secure, all the hostages are released, the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza ends and the Palestinian people can exercise their right to freedom, dignity and self determination,” she said.

“And as I just told Prime Minister Netanyahu it is time to get this deal done. Let’s get the deal done. So we can get a ceasefire to end the war. Let’s bring the hostages home. And let’s provide much needed relief to the Palestinian people.”

It was Harris’ first meeting with a foreign leader since she started her presidential campaign.

“San Diego Field Office Intelligence Unit assesses that individuals inspired by, or reacting to the current Israel-Hamas conflict may attempt travel to or from the area of hostilities in the Middle East via circuitous transit across the Southwest border,” the previous alert stated.

“Foreign fighters motivated by ideology or mercenary soldiers of fortune may attempt to obfuscate travel to or from the US to or from countries in the Middle East through Mexico,” the alert adds, before listing the patches of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hizbullah.

Overwhelmed Border Patrol agents told The Post they do not have the tools to fully vet the illegal aliens who are coming in from all over the world — particularly into the San Diego area.

Border Patrol uses U.S. terror watchlists and other American resources to help determine which migrants could be a terror threat. They do not have access to terror or criminal databases from other countries.

“Knowing who these guys are, we have no access to anything international. We really don’t and it kind of sucks,” said one border agent, who spoke to The Post on condition of anonymity.

“I wanted to get into Border Patrol and protect from terrorists. And it’s like, well, I probably let terrorists in the country,” the border agent said.

Federal law enforcement sources said one of the three detained Palestinians had “salacious photos” on their phone — including a picture of a masked man holding an AK-47 rifle.

In addition to the three Palestinians, federal authorities caught one migrant from Turkey who was also suspected of having ties to terror groups, the report said.

The Biden administration has instituted new policies that restrict the ability of migrants to request asylum, but the policies have “major loopholes,” The Post reported.

“San Diego area has the biggest loopholes because migrants who arrive there from more than 100 countries that won’t accept deportees are exempt from the restrictions and are allowed to access the asylum system,” the report said.

“As a result, migrants from all over the world — including India, China and Central Asian nations that are major ISIS recruiting grounds — are flocking to San Diego.”

