Where were you in 2024? We are witnessing history

Special to WorldTribune.com

Commentary by Wayne Allyn Root, November 7, 2024

We’ve all been blessed to be born in the greatest country in the history of civilization. God bless America.

The saying goes, “May you be blessed to live in interesting times.”

We are all blessed to be living through the most interesting times in world history. And we have a rare chance to change our future and make America great again.

Now think about why this is all happening. A simple answer:

President Donald J. Trump.

First, Trump showed up in 2015 and caught the attention of the entire world — the neglected and demonized working man and woman, the middle class, the media, the GOP and of course, the deep state and Democratic Party. All the central characters of our times were shocked by the appearance on the scene of Trump and his MAGA movement.

Second, we all experienced a remarkable Reagan-like turnaround of America in Trump’s first term. We witnessed a booming economic revival; one of the most dramatic increases in middle-class incomes in history; the lowest unemployment in history for blacks and Latinos; a rebirth of manufacturing; both inflation and interest rates at among the lowest rates in history; a secure border; and peace around the world.

It doesn’t get any better than that.

But what we’ve all seen, experienced and witnessed over the past year is simply stunning. None of it has ever been seen before. None of it will ever happen again in our lifetimes. There has NEVER been anyone like Trump in history.

Just think of the dramatic one-in-a-billion developments of the past year.

Let’s start with Trump’s iconic “mug shot seen and heard around the world.” Has there ever been a cooler mug shot in history? Has any president or presidential candidate ever been in a mug shot before? Has any human being in history ever turned a mug shot into a political movement? Only Trump.

WE ARE WITNESSING AND LIVING HISTORY.

Four insane indictments, plus absurd civil charges against Trump. Then two convictions with rigged judges and rigged juries, in witch-hunt trials, in a city suffering from severe mental illness called “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

And then in response to each indictment and each conviction, Trump goes up in the polls.

Has America ever experienced anything like this in our 248-year existence? Never, not even close. Only Trump.

WE ARE WITNESSING AND LIVING HISTORY.

The iconic images of Trump after an assassination attempt, with blood on his face, his first clenched, screaming the most iconic chant in history, “Fight, Fight, Fight.” Who has ever been shot, and then has the balls and brains at that moment to turn an almost-assassination into a positive political movement? Only Trump.

WE ARE WITNESSING AND LIVING HISTORY.

The long-awaited presidential debate with President Joe Biden — where the entire world finally realized we’d all been scammed about Biden’s mental condition. Stunning. All of America suddenly asked the same question, at the same time, “Who is running the country?” Has anything like this ever happened before? Once again, Trump made it happen.

WE ARE WITNESSING AND LIVING HISTORY.

Faced with devastating poll and approval numbers, faced with a surefire loss to Trump, Biden was suddenly forced to step down from his presidential reelection campaign by his own Democratic leaders. Has anything like this ever happened in history? Once again, Trump made it happen.

WE ARE WITNESSING AND LIVING HISTORY.

Faced with devastating poll and approval numbers, faced with a surefire loss to Trump, Biden was suddenly forced to step down from his presidential reelection campaign by his own Democratic leaders. Has anything like this ever happened in history? Once again, Trump made it happen.

Next, Democratic leaders anointed Kamala Harris, the most unlikable, unpopular, unelectable, incompetent, radical vice president in history as the new presidential nominee, without her ever getting one vote in the primary. Just like that. Has anything like this ever happened in history?

WE ARE WITNESSING AND LIVING HISTORY.

Now picture the unprecedented images of Trump in an apron, serving food at the drive-thru window at McDonald’s, to bring home the point that he is a man of the people, while Harris is a lying fraud who never worked a day at McDonald’s in her life. The next day, McDonald’s announced they have no record of her ever working there. Brutal takedown — “the emperor has no clothes.”

This instantly became the greatest political stunt in history. Has any candidate ever done something like this? Not even once, not even close. Only Trump.

WE ARE WITNESSING AND LIVING HISTORY.

Finally, just 24 hours ago, after confused old Biden stunned the nation by calling Trump voters “garbage,” we all experienced the iconic images of Trump driving in a garbage truck, wearing a sanitation worker vest, to remind us all that Election Day is “TAKE OUT THE TRASH DAY,” and Trump will be the new head of the Federal Sanitation Department to clean up the deep state and D.C. swamp. Brilliant.

Trump’s McDonald’s stunt must move out of the way — there is a new leader in the clubhouse. “TRUMP THE TRASH MAN” instantly becomes the new greatest political stunt in history. The hits just keep on coming!

WE ARE WITNESSING AND LIVING HISTORY.

Enjoy it. Feel the excitement. Feel the nervous energy. Feel yourself ALIVE like never before. And understand we will never see anything like this again in our lifetimes.

The saying comes true. We are living in the most interesting times in history.

WE ARE WITNESSING AND LIVING HISTORY.

And there will never be another superhuman hero, and superhuman fighter, and political leader and legend like President Donald J. Trump.

Wayne Allyn Root recently published “The Great Patriot Protest and Boycott Book.” He is host of the nationally syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST.