Where does North Korea fit on the post-Biden chessboard? Kim’s mean sister provides rare clues

by WorldTribune Staff, August 18, 2025 Real World News



With the world media focused on Russia-Ukraine diplomacy, the key mover on the geopolitical world stage not represented at the White House on Aug. 18 is still Communist China.

But another major wildcard which may have been discussed at the Alaska summit is North Korea which has forged a special alliance with Russia while being nuclear armed to the teeth during the Biden era with the help of China, as reported by Geostrategy-Direct.com.

Will Kim Jong-Un renew his special relationship with President Donald Trump?

The clues are few, but North Korean watchers are looking to his outspoken kid sister for clues, CNN reports.

No sweetheart, the tough-talking Kim Yo-Jong has scorned the leftist, panda-hugger regime in Seoul, while keeping the door open for the only foreigner she and her brother seem to genuinely like, as Geostrategy-Direct.com reported on July 29.

Speaking on the bond formed between Kim Jong-Un and Trump during their meetings in 2018 and 2019, Kim Yo-Jong said in a statement published in English by Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency:

“I do not want to deny the fact that the personal relationship between the head of our state and the present U.S. president is not bad.”

Related: Unlike DC press corps, Kim Jong-Un’s sister takes off the gloves with Biden, March 16, 2021

Kim Yo-Jong, in her role as vice department director of the central committee of the ruling Workers’ Party, stated:

“The recognition of the irreversible position of the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] as a nuclear weapons state and the hard fact that its capabilities and geopolitical environment have radically changed should be a prerequisite for predicting and thinking everything in the future. No one can deny the reality and should not misunderstand.”

Pyongyang’s significant and fairly recent ties with Russia is viewed by some analysts as a finger in the eye of the hated Chinese [antipathy dating back centuries] on which nevertheless Pyongyang is dependent for economic survival and strategic weapons.

“Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, North Korea has made Russia the priority of its foreign policy and has sent thousands of troops and large supplies of military equipment, including artillery and missiles, to help fuel Russia’s war,” the CNN report said.

North Korean and Russian state media said Wednesday that Kim Jong-Un and Russian leader Vladimir Putin held a phone call to discuss their deepening ties and war efforts against Ukraine.

Meanwhile the North Korean people, the world’s most abused subsets of humanity, have found fresh air in Russia but no liberation in any other sense of the word.

Geostrategy-Direct.com reported on Aug. 12: “As Russian casualties continue to pile up in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Moscow is increasingly relying on laborers sent by the North Korean regime.”

The laborers seeking opportunity in Russia instead found themselves working in “slave” labor conditions, a BBC report said.

“Moscow has repeatedly turned to Pyongyang to help it fight the war, using its missiles, artillery shells and its soldiers,” the Aug. 11 report said.

Support Free Press Foundation